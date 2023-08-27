How To Check Your Internet Speed (3 Different Ways)

Most people who grew up in the age of technology are heavily reliant on internet connectivity as it affords them the ability to conduct various tasks online, whether out of necessity or purely for enjoyment purposes. When that internet connection suddenly becomes unreliable or sluggish for whatever reason, it can cause varying levels of stress and worry.

If you're a tech-savvy person who can confidently diagnose common issues with the electronics you own, you probably already have a slew of troubleshooting methods you abide by. Like tinkering with your Wi-Fi router or the internal settings of the many gadgets connected to it. Before you get into all that, though, the first thing you should do — including casual tech users who have the most basic understanding of how the internet works — is check your current internet connection speed.

There are several reasons why administering a speed test for your internet connectivity is necessary. First, it can help you quickly determine whether your internet hookup is working properly. You also want to ensure that you are indeed experiencing the internet speed you initially signed up for and are paying for.

Lastly, finding out the current quality of your internet connectivity can explain any problems you may be having with streaming a variety of media, playing online games, or downloading files. You can then attempt to figure out a way to troubleshoot any issues yourself or by contacting your internet service provider (ISP).