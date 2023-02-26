How To Tell If Your Wi-Fi Router Is Limiting Your Speeds

In today's age, a good portion of work and education takes place on personal home computers, and as a result, slow connection speeds can significantly hinder productivity and learning. These same problems can also hurt your gaming and entertainment capability, so you must get to the bottom of the problem if you want to get the value out of your internet service.

While many factors can affect your internet speed, the most common culprit is your Wi-Fi router. Routers are essential devices for accessing the internet wirelessly, but given their critical role, they can also become a bottleneck for your internet speed.

If you notice a sudden dip in internet speeds or your connection is slow and unreliable, your Wi-Fi router might be the reason. There are various reasons why this device might be limiting your internet speeds, such as outdated hardware, interference, or improper placement. However, the easiest way to tell is by comparing your home's internet capability with the advertised speed you pay through your internet service provider.