The 8 Best Cat-8 Ethernet Cables For Home Networking

When it comes to high-speed data transfer, Cat-8 Ethernet cables are the gold standard at present. They're not only the fastest but also the most resilient, often featuring protective coatings designed to withstand the challenges that come with both indoor and outdoor use. It's easy to forget about your Ethernet cable when upgrading your home networking setup, but if you've been relying on the same tired cables for years now, upgrading to the latest cables could make a big difference to your connection speed.

There are countless different Cat-8 Ethernet cables on the market to choose from, and it's easy to get lost in the clutter. That's why we've picked out eight of our top picks, all of which offer optimal speed, class-leading resilience, and some handy extra features that might make cable management that bit easier as well. Whether you're a gamer, remote worker, or simply want to upgrade your network, these top performers should have you covered.