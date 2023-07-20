5 Of The Best Password Managers For iPhone In 2023

You need different passwords for each of your online accounts for the same reason you need separate keys to protect your real-life valuables. You wouldn't use one master key for your house, car, and safe because that would make it too easy for thieves to break into all three if they ever laid hands on the key, right?

But data from NordPass says the average internet user has about 70-80 password-protected online accounts to their name, and it's downright impossible to commit that many passwords to memory. It's like having one hundred keys — soon enough, you start losing track of which opens what. Here's where password managers come in.

The best password managers save you the hassle of creating and remembering several passwords by encrypting and storing all your logins and auto-filling them whenever you need. Additionally, they generate strong, unique credentials for each login so that you don't have to reuse passwords for multiple accounts. Top password managers also provide the option of syncing across platforms, so you can access your vault on all your different devices. All you'll need to commit to memory is the one password that unlocks the password manager, and you're set.

Several password manager apps on the App Store promise to offer the best of these services, but they can't all be right. To help you narrow the search, we've selected five of the best password managers for iPhone, judging by their simplicity, privacy and security, storage, synchronization, and price. Let's dive in.