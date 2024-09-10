Why Google Is Discontinuing Its Chromecast Devices

Well, it's decided. The Google Chromecast is officially being retired after an 11-year run. Add another one to the pile of discontinued products most of its customers aren't particularly pleased to see go.

Chromecast has been one of several popular choices when it comes to dedicated streaming devices — right up there with Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks. So why would Google want to get rid of it? Well, it's kind of not. Technically the Chromecast is going bye-bye, but Google is definitely not stepping away from media streaming.

According to Google, the reasoning behind Chromecast being retired is a relatively simple one: It's being replaced, specifically with the Google TV Streamer. The company claims it to be a "faster, more premium" 4K streaming device. So it's really more like an upgrade. You'll still be able to stream a plethora of services through a tiny device plugged into your TV. It just won't be a Chromecast technically.

