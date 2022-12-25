The Easiest Way To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network

Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.

There are plenty of reasons you should set up a guest Wi-Fi network, but security and privacy are at the top of the list. Devices connected to your primary network, say a phone or computer, essentially have access to the entire network, including the router settings, network traffic, printers, file servers, and other IoT resources that may be in your home. If an infected or vulnerable device connects to the primary channel, it can put your entire network at risk.

Typically, you'd have to give away your master password to let visitors join your Wi-Fi. Furthermore, revoking access would mean the hassle of changing the strong, complex password you've already memorized.

But, with a limited guest Wi-Fi network, you can create a separate SSID (Wi-Fi name) and password for visitors, keeping your network secure and your master password private. You can also set up router parental controls on it and give the guest Wi-Fi to your children. Or, reserve it for IoT devices that can slow down or expose your main intranet network (via Netgear).