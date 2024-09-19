How To Change The Wi-Fi Network On Your Google Home Device

One of the big appeals of smart home devices is interconnectivity. You tweak some settings on your phone and your devices start working together in a coordinated fashion — the fans and window treatments switch on when the thermostat detects high temperatures, the lights and plugs turn off as soon as you lock the door, and the cameras and speakers get activated exactly at bedtime. But all of this only works if your smart devices are online. That's why it's important to keep them connected to your Wi-Fi network at all times.

Advertisement

However, you might encounter instances when your Wi-Fi network changes. Perhaps you switched to a different internet service provider, got yourself a new router, Wi-Fi extender, or mesh, or simply decided to edit the network name and password of your existing connection. Any of these could potentially disconnect the smart devices from your home network. If you're using Google Home or Nest smart devices (Nest is simply a rebrand of Home), Google recommends setting up your new Wi-Fi with the same SSID and password as before to prevent your devices from disconnecting. However, if this isn't possible or you prefer to use a different SSID and password, you can still change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home or Nest devices. We'll walk you through how to do so.

Advertisement