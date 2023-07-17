How To Factory Reset A Google Home Or Nest Speaker

Many of us grew up as Google began its rise to prominence as the world's most ubiquitous search engine, so it could be seen as weirdly heartwarming to have a little piece of that giant in our homes in the form of a Google Home or Nest. Of course, no matter how smart Google and its products have gotten over the years, they're not completely foolproof.

On occasion, a Google smart speaker, be it a Home or Nest, can experience some manner of hardware or software failure, rendering it inoperable. In these situations, you may not be able to fix the problem by issuing voice commands or using the companion app on your smartphone. Ergo, the only remaining option is to perform a factory reset on your Google Home or Nest to clean it out and restore it to proper working order. The process isn't too complicated, and fix the device's accessibility — here's how.