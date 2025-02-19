9 Of The Best Smart Screens & Smart Displays You Can Buy

We're all surrounded by tech in our daily lives. From light bulbs to doorbells, most mundane objects have also received a tech upgrade in recent years. With so many gadgets now getting smart, you may need a smart screen to control all of them from one place. Of course, smartphones can connect to and control smart home devices. However, a common display that anyone can use is a more convenient option. Moreover, smart displays can help with home automation, setting reminders, playing music, and answering queries. Owing to these perks, we've created a list of the best smart screens if you decide to get one for your home or office.

Picking the right smart display may get confusing since there are so many options. Some questions may leave consumers asking themselves what the right size is, which one has a good speaker, and whether to get one with Google Assistant or Alexa. Thankfully, I've used and reviewed several smart screens and speakers from multiple different brands over the past seven years, leaving me well-equipped to answer these questions. All the displays have been segregated based on various usage scenarios.

Pick the one that best aligns with your use case.