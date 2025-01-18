6 Highly-Rated Smart Light Bulbs That Have Built-In Speakers

Installing speakers throughout your home can be a costly endeavor. Not only do you have to actually purchase the speakers, but you have to find somewhere to install them. Not everyone can modify their homes at will, like people in an apartment. You could buy yourself a Bluetooth speaker and carry it with you from room to room, but that can be a hassle. You're not going to get the same enveloping experience as you would having a few speakers mounted in or on your ceiling. Luckily, there is one way to embed Bluetooth speakers in your home that may surprise you: smart light bulbs.

There are a surprising number of companies out there producing LED light bulbs that have built-in Bluetooth speakers, allowing you to play music or any media throughout your home and control your lighting without needing to install a smart switch. These bubs are available in various styles and brightness levels, allowing for the ultimate versatility for your needs. From recess lighting to lamps, these smart speaker bulbs connect to any Bluetooth device. Some are even equipped with voice-command services like Alexa. If these light bulbs sound appealing, here are six different options on the market to keep your eye on. These recommendations are based on the reviews of actual customers, be they from the company's actual websites or retailers like Amazon. This list will also spotlight several different bulb variations, as they are not a one-size-fits-all product.

