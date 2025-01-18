6 Highly-Rated Smart Light Bulbs That Have Built-In Speakers
Installing speakers throughout your home can be a costly endeavor. Not only do you have to actually purchase the speakers, but you have to find somewhere to install them. Not everyone can modify their homes at will, like people in an apartment. You could buy yourself a Bluetooth speaker and carry it with you from room to room, but that can be a hassle. You're not going to get the same enveloping experience as you would having a few speakers mounted in or on your ceiling. Luckily, there is one way to embed Bluetooth speakers in your home that may surprise you: smart light bulbs.
There are a surprising number of companies out there producing LED light bulbs that have built-in Bluetooth speakers, allowing you to play music or any media throughout your home and control your lighting without needing to install a smart switch. These bubs are available in various styles and brightness levels, allowing for the ultimate versatility for your needs. From recess lighting to lamps, these smart speaker bulbs connect to any Bluetooth device. Some are even equipped with voice-command services like Alexa. If these light bulbs sound appealing, here are six different options on the market to keep your eye on. These recommendations are based on the reviews of actual customers, be they from the company's actual websites or retailers like Amazon. This list will also spotlight several different bulb variations, as they are not a one-size-fits-all product.
GE LED Speaker
Looking at the landscape of speaker light bulbs, it makes sense to start with one of the biggest manufacturers. General Electric produces a vast array of LED light bulbs, from ones that change color to others that resemble vintage bulbs. LED+ is GE's line of smart lighting, which is where you'll find bulbs that can also act as Bluetooth speakers.
There is no app required to connect your device to these light bulbs. They work just like any other Bluetooth speaker you come across. You can get the speaker bulbs in various sizes, including standard A21 bulbs, indoor BR30 floodlight bulbs, and RS48 recess lighting bulbs. There are even PAR38 outdoor floodlight bulbs, if you want to be able to have music playing while on your back porch. For even more versatility, the LED+ speaker bulbs can be purchased in soft white, daylight, or multicolored versions for whatever look you are going for.
The GE LED+ speaker bulbs currently have a 4.3-star average from customers reviewing the product on Amazon. Customers purchasing the bulbs from Lowe's gave it a 4.8-star average. GE has long been one of the top light bulb manufacturers, and the reception to its speaker bulbs fits right in line with that.
EcoSmart Bluetooth Speaker
The Home Depot features a wide variety of bulb brands, including EcoSmart. Along with bulbs (both with and without Bluetooth speakers), the line includes LED strips and rope lighting. While the variety is not quite as large as with the GE LED+ bulbs, there are still a number of EcoSmart bulbs to choose from.
One of the cool things about EcoSmart bulbs is that you can choose the color temperature that best suits your room, ranging from soft white to daylight. There are also multicolored LEDs that give you many hue options. Whichever one you want, an EcoSmart light bulb with a Bluetooth speaker is available for you. Unfortunately, the speaker bulb is only available in two different sizes: the standard E26 bulb size and a BR30 indoor floodlight. For the latter, there is no multicolored option available.
Depending on which EcoSmart speaker bulb you are selecting, customers on The Home Depot have given it an average rating ranging from 3.9 to 4.2 stars out of 5. The white standard E26 bulb is at the low end, and the multicolored version is at the top. Regardless, EcoSmart delivers a rock solid speaker bulb.
Feit Electric Light Bulb with Speaker
Another major player when it comes to home lighting is Feit Electric. This is a company that has it all, from standard light bulbs to decorative bulbs to linear tubes. While Feit produces a number of standard bulbs, the company only produces two speaker bulbs, and in reality, only one of them will be to most people's taste.
Feit offers a simple, 60W replacement LED bulb that comes with a Bluetooth speaker embedded inside of it. There is no multicolored option or even a range of white light to choose from. Instead, you are stuck with just a bright white coloration, which is suitable for most applications of this kind of light bulb.
Feit's other speaker lighting option is an entire ceiling fan replacement, and the blades of that fan act as large, multidirectional lights. These can replace 300W bulbs, but their larger size does make their applications far more limited. Because of this, there is also very little in the way of customer reviews regarding them.
As for the standard bulbs, they are quite liked by people. The Feit speaker bulb currently has a 4-star average from customers on Amazon. If all you want is a bright light with a speaker without any other major frills, Feit has you covered.
Bell Howell RGB Speaker Light Bulb
Bell + Howell specializes more in lighting for landscaping, work lights, and portable lighting. There are some indoor lights that Bell + Howell offer, but they are mostly high intensity lighting options that you would put in spaces like a garage and not a bedroom or living room. Because of this, it is a little surprising that the company does actually sell an LED light bulb with a built-in Bluetooth speaker.
The RGB Speaker Light Bulb is your standard 60W replacement bulb that comes with a remote control and socket extender if needed. While it doesn't come in white, the RGB version has multiple color temperature options.
Customers who have purchased the Bell + Howell RGB Speaker Light Bulb from Lowe's have given the product an overall average of 4.4 stars, which is just slightly below the General Electric model. Still, Bell + Howell delivers a strong speaker bulb.
Sengled Pulse JBL Speaker Bulb
Sengled specializes in smart light bulbs. It produces smart lighting starter kits that connect through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or just a remote control, and although they are not a prominent part of the company's lineup, it does have a couple of Bluetooth speaker light bulbs for your home.
These light bulbs are part of the Pulse family of bulbs from Sengled. They look to be discontinued, but as of this writing, there are still brand-new bulbs available from retailers such as Amazon if they tickle your fancy. There are a few options offered, though all of them feature E26 bases. To use the speakers, you do have to download the Sengled Pulse app, which allows you to adjust the lights' intensity and colors (if applicable) as well as connect via Bluetooth. Instead of Sengled making the speakers itself, they have been provided by JBL, one of the best speaker companies out there. As an added bonus, these speaker bulbs can utilize Amazon Alexa as well.
Customer review averages on Amazon range from 3.6 to 4 stars. These may not be the highest ratings on this list, but they are still quite good.
SKYLAR LED Bulb with Bluetooth Speaker
While all the speaker light bulbs on this list are quality products, they do come with a price. On average, you are looking to spend $25 to $30 per bulb, which is quite a lot if you need more than one for your home. You can easily find packs of a half-dozen or more standard light bulbs for less than the price of one of these speaker bulbs. However, not all of these specialty products are an exorbitant price. This is where the SKYLAR LED bulb with a Bluetooth speaker enters the picture.
Instead of spending $25 for one bulb, you can purchase a SKYLAR for less than half the price at $11.99. This is a bulb that can change colors with the help of a remote control, which also gives you the ability to perform lighting effects like fades and strobes. Plus, it is a Bluetooth speaker for you to connect your device to without the need to download any app. There is only one configuration for the bulb, utilizing a standard E26 socket, but that should be compatible for most people's needs.
Just because this is a budget-friendly option does not mean that people think less of the SKYLAR speaker bulb. Customers on Amazon have given it an overall rating of 3.9 stars, putting it right in the mix with the more expensive options from bigger brands. You may feel more comfortable with one of the previous speaker bulbs because of name recognition, but SKYLAR delivers a worthy competitor.
Methodology
Several factors were considered when compiling this list. First and foremost, the bulbs needed to be well reviewed by actual customers. If a bulb had an overall average score below 3.5 out of 5 stars, it was not eligible to make this list. These ratings were taken from retailers such as Amazon, The Home Depot, and Lowe's. Once the ratings were considered, there needed to be a wide range of different types of light bulbs showcased. Not all light bulb applications are the same, and giving potential customers options to choose from was very important. There also had to be a range of different companies represented. They may be more likely to choose a speaker bulb with a name they are already familiar with. Lastly, there needed to be somewhat of a wider price range. Not everyone's budget is the same, so having budget-friendly options on the list was important.