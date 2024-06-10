Solar-Powered Security Cameras: How To Choose?

Solar-powered security cameras can be categorized into three types.

1. Wi-Fi Solar Security Camera

This type of camera uses Wi-Fi for networking, and only functions within the Wi-Fi range, but they can still offer excellent security.

The Reolink Argus Pro 4 is the dual-band, Wi-Fi 6 battery-powered camera that offers blazing speeds and stable connection. It is a battery-powered camera, which is 100% wireless and can be powered through a small solar panel. Only 10 minutes of solar charging is enough for the camera to record playback for 24 hours. The best part is that it offers advanced features, like AI smart detection and live playback, without any subscription necessary.

Key Features:

4K UHD 180° Blindspot-Free View: It captures a 180⁰ wide view in 4K and unveils exceptional details in one frame. Its advanced splicing algorithm ensures minimal distortion and no blind spots.

Color Vision Day and Night: Equipped with Reolink ColorX technology. It captures true colors in low-light conditions using the F10 aperture and 1/1.8 sensor. You can enjoy all-day color vision with optimal clarity.

30% More Battery Life: Lasts 30% longer than IR light cameras due to Reolink ColorX technology. It gives up to 12 days of extra standby time.

Enhanced Smart Detection: Detects every movement through a 180° ultra-wide-angle Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor. Analyzes movement patterns with AI and sends real-time accurate alerts.

Easy Installation Anywhere: It is completely wireless, which is the reason it is easy to install anywhere. The 6W Reolink Solar Panel 2 comes with a 4-meter long cable and bracket for quick installation and adjustment.

2. Cellular Solar Security Camera

Cellular security cameras require a SIM card with a data plan to work. They rely on 4G LTE, which is the reason they do not use Wi-Fi connectivity. They are completely wireless cameras and ideal for installation in more remote locations. You can install them in any place within range of cellular service and improve property security.

3. Solar Security Camera System

A solar security camera system consists of multiple cameras covering several angles. If you use multiple Wi-Fi cameras, they can be connected to a Network Video Recorder (NVR) to store all recordings in one place and control all the cameras together.

Since they're charged automatically through solar, several of these cameras working in tandem are excellent for covering a wider outdoor area.