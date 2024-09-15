6 Of The Most Useful Gadgets And Apps For Long-Distance Runners
Running is one of the most popular sports to take up for the sake of health and fitness. It doesn't require a lot of expertise — if you can walk and do so regularly, you can slowly ramp up to a jog and eventually get to full-blown sprinting. In general, running can be a highly rewarding endeavor and has plenty of physical and mental health benefits.
Long-distance running, however, is an entirely different beast. It requires a lot of discipline, persistence, and self-motivation. Although expensive equipment isn't really necessary to get into it — apart from a good pair of running shoes and comfortable workout wear — there are a few gadgets and apps that could certainly increase your performance while in training.
As a high schooler in the '90s, I was a member of the track team, but back then I only ran super short distances. I also didn't have access to the fitness-related technology that we have now. It was only as an adult that I got into long-distance running. Throughout my years-long journey from the couch to a 5K, 10K, and eventually, a half-marathon race, I have tried and tested a myriad of devices, apps, and services designed to make me a better runner. Now that I'm training to run even longer distances, I find it essential to use whatever technology has to offer to help me achieve my personal best.
Below are some of the best equipment and apps I've personally tried and still use in my own training for an upcoming marathon. A closer look into how products were selected will be provided at the end of this roundup.
Hype yourself up with workout-friendly earbuds
There are runners who are perfectly happy hearing the rhythm of their heavy breathing and the wind hitting their face as they pound the pavement, and there are runners like me who need some upbeat tunes to amp them up. If you're the latter, you need to have decent wireless earbuds handy, preferably a pair that's sweat and water-resistant and is comfortable to wear for a long period of time.
Ever since I first got a pair of Beats Fit Pro two years ago, they've been a part of my required running gear. They're great workout earbuds, especially for running — not only are they sweat and water-resistant, they also have user-friendly playback controls. I use an iPhone during my run and I love that I can quickly switch between transparency and active noise-canceling modes so that I get to fully immerse in my meticulously curated running playlist while also maintaining awareness for my surroundings.
I've never had issues with battery life — I get up to six hours of music playback with noise controls enabled, which should be enough for a marathon distance run — and the charging case is compact enough that I can bring it with me on my run if I need to. My favorite feature, however, is its wingtip design. This provides a snugger and more secure fit, which not only improves overall sound quality, but also ensures that the earbuds don't accidentally pop out of my ears mid-stride.
To date, there hasn't been a new version of the Beats Fit Pro since their release in 2021, but these Apple-owned earbuds maintain their popularity as one of the best wireless earphones out there. Their usual price is listed at $199.99, but some colors are currently discounted on Amazon.
Having a smartwatch is a must
Whether you're running to maintain a certain level of fitness or to prepare for an upcoming race, keeping an eye on the miles you accumulate over the course of your training is vital. The best way to do this is through a smartwatch. The one I'm using now is the Garmin Forerunner 645 (now discontinued), which I've had for almost five years and it still works great.
Apart from its accurate GPS tracking — I have my watch set to automatically send a live activity invite to my husband's email so he knows where I am in real-time — the ability to cycle through various metrics as I run is highly useful. I can easily stay on pace, make sure that I am within a certain heart rate range, and keep moving for a certain period of time to maximize my running session. In addition, it's also the perfect tool for cross-training and lets me customize which types of workouts I have quick access to. On my days off from running, I track cardio, and yoga activities. All the workout data on the watch gets quickly synced to my Garmin account via the Garmin Connect app, through which I can better track my health and fitness statistics over time, among other things.
If my watch were to conk out tomorrow, though, I'd probably replace it with the Garmin Forerunner 265 as it has very similar features perfect for a middle-of-the-pack runner like myself. Normally listed at $449.99, it's currently one of the best-selling GPS smartwatches on Amazon, with some colorways on sale. The watch band comes in two sizes, so you can pick the one that'll fit your wrist. If you want something more basic or even something fancier, Garmin has a nifty online quiz for runners that'll help you pick a Garmin smartwatch that best suits your preferences.
Get these mobile apps for better training and motivation
Garmin Connect is not only perfect for monitoring daily workouts, it actually has a built-in Garmin Coach feature that provides training plans for those hoping to get physically prepared to run in a race. After you provide details of your current weekly running routine and your goals, you can pick from a list of training plans put together by coaches renowned in the sport. After picking, you can easily load pre-planned workouts onto your watch. Future workouts will be adjusted based on your ongoing performance in the plan. You'll also receive relevant videos and tips from your chosen coach within the app.
I personally used Garmin Coach to train for a half-marathon and successfully met my goal to finish the course within a certain timeframe. However, that's the longest distance you can train for using the platform's feature. If you're hoping to challenge yourself further, you can sign up for a paid subscription to Run With Hal, a similar adaptive training app by accomplished runner Hal Higdon that's highly recommended for first-time long-distance runners. To prep for an upcoming marathon race — my first one ever — I signed up for the $6.99 monthly subscription, which unlocked the ability to further tweak my training plan and have it adapt to my completed workouts and provide me with doable weekly goals. So far I am liking the experience and I find myself motivated and able to stay on track.
Finally, to complete your roster of much-needed running apps, I highly recommend Strava, which I have linked to my Garmin Connect account so all my workouts get automatically cross-posted. What I love about it is the community — you can add and follow friends on it much like any social media platform, but instead of random statuses and links, you share your workout results and receive much-needed encouragement.
Target body aches with a massage gun
After hours of running, you are bound to feel some soreness, and that's normal — when it comes to running, the adage, "Pain is weakness leaving the body," rings true because you can only get more improved the more miles you accumulate. That doesn't mean you have to endure the discomfort of sore muscles, though.
No matter what your sport is, recovery is a huge and crucial part of any fitness plan. If you can't get regular body massages specifically designed for athletes from a professional, the next best thing is to get a gadget that'll help you get muscle relief on your own. For this purpose, I found a massage gun to be incredibly useful.
My husband gifted me the Legiral LE3 Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun for Christmas four years ago, and it's quite possibly one of the best things I've ever received. It's very easy to operate on your own body, but is also great to have someone use it on you for areas of your body you can't properly target. Percussive therapy brought on by a range of intensity and speed levels successfully loosens tight and sore muscles as well as any stiffness you may feel in the upper part of your back, which you can get after a hard workout. Even at the lowest level, the pressure is quite strong, so you don't even have to use it for long to attain some relief. The gun comes with six different massage heads as well as a carrying case that makes it great for travel.
When we got the Legiral's LE3 HandHeld Deep Tissue Massage Gun, it cost $129.99 on Amazon. These days, though, you can get it on sale from the Legiral website for only $79.99, or around $40 on Walmart. Alternatively, you can also get the Toloco Massage Gun for $40, which is in the top spot for best-selling electric back massager on Amazon as of this writing.
Give your legs added TLC with air compression boots
As much as I enjoy using the massage gun on sore muscles after a hard run, my latest workout-related purchase that I am currently enjoying and getting the most benefits from is another one that's focused on relief and recovery: air compression boots.
Through dynamic air compression, muscle soreness in the legs is reduced. If you experience any swelling in the feet or legs after an intense run, air compression boots can also promote better blood flow and circulation, which in turn can speed up recovery and allow you to optimize your training even more.
Before I had the boots, it would take me a day or two to recover from a long-distance run because my legs felt like lead. These days, after about thirty minutes wearing them, I don't feel soreness and cramping as much, and I feel like I am in less pain throughout the day. Introducing the air compression boots into my running regimen has definitely allowed me to train more effectively.
I bought (and highly recommend) Sharper Image's Air Compression Boots from Costco, priced at $199.99. The boots come in two lengths, so make sure you know your inseam before you purchase. It comes with five different compression modes as well as an adjustable pressure level. You shouldn't need a Costco membership to purchase this online, but you will need to create a Costco.com account to finalize your order.
Cross-train with these fitness apps
Running entails repetitive motion of certain limbs, which could easily lead to muscle overuse, strain, and potential injury. By incorporating other workouts to your training plan — cardiovascular exercises like cycling or low-impact activities like yoga — you give your running muscles a chance to recover without sacrificing your overall fitness. It helps build strength and endurance, which are key to the sport of running as well.
The easiest way to explore a cross-training regimen that'll work for you is through fitness apps that give you access to a catalog of workout videos you can follow from the privacy and comfort of your own home. As an iPhone user, I've gotten to try Apple Fitness+ for a few months — it costs $9.99 per month after the trial period elapses — and with great success. I was able to personalize a workout plan by picking which type of workouts I wanted, which days I wanted to work out, and for how long.
Another similar app that I subscribe to is Obé Fitness. There are more workout types to choose from, and longer videos if you want to move more than 45 minutes per session. It's a bit more expensive at $24.99 per month, but it goes down to about $15 monthly if you commit to the annual membership. I personally have held a subscription for three years and have enjoyed hundreds of classes, including dance, boxing, weight training, and Pilates, to name a few.
Finally, if there's one activity that I take as seriously as running, it's yoga. It's the perfect recovery workout that you can do on a daily basis. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced practitioner, I highly recommend checking out Yoga with Adriene. She has a YouTube channel that has several videos you can watch for free, as well as an app you can subscribe to for $12.99 per month and gain access to more than a thousand exclusive videos and other premium content.
Methodology and product selection process
As a long-time runner, I've had first-hand experience with plenty of apps, services, devices, and other equipment geared toward improving one's ability to train effectively and attain overall physical fitness. I am also currently training for my very first marathon race, and these are the items I am actively using to prepare for it.
A few products mentioned are alternatives to the ones I've used — those recommendations are based on online popularity as well as favorable reviews posted by satisfied buyers.