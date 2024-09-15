6 Of The Most Useful Gadgets And Apps For Long-Distance Runners

Running is one of the most popular sports to take up for the sake of health and fitness. It doesn't require a lot of expertise — if you can walk and do so regularly, you can slowly ramp up to a jog and eventually get to full-blown sprinting. In general, running can be a highly rewarding endeavor and has plenty of physical and mental health benefits.

Long-distance running, however, is an entirely different beast. It requires a lot of discipline, persistence, and self-motivation. Although expensive equipment isn't really necessary to get into it — apart from a good pair of running shoes and comfortable workout wear — there are a few gadgets and apps that could certainly increase your performance while in training.

As a high schooler in the '90s, I was a member of the track team, but back then I only ran super short distances. I also didn't have access to the fitness-related technology that we have now. It was only as an adult that I got into long-distance running. Throughout my years-long journey from the couch to a 5K, 10K, and eventually, a half-marathon race, I have tried and tested a myriad of devices, apps, and services designed to make me a better runner. Now that I'm training to run even longer distances, I find it essential to use whatever technology has to offer to help me achieve my personal best.

Below are some of the best equipment and apps I've personally tried and still use in my own training for an upcoming marathon. A closer look into how products were selected will be provided at the end of this roundup.