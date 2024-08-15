What Is Garmin Connect & How Is It Different From Garmin Express?

Garmin Connect is a mobile application that tracks, analyzes, and presents all the health and fitness data that your smartwatch accumulates every time you move or use it to track a specific workout. If you're a first-time Garmin user, the Garmin Connect app is also the preferred way of pairing your device with your smartphone so you can access all the connected features.

Once you've connected your device to Garmin Connect and have begun using it regularly, you should start seeing useful statistics on the main page of the app regarding your health and fitness. You can see a list of your tracked workouts, heart rate, calories burned, and number of steps for the day, among many other things. There's a Calendar button that shows you a color-coded guide of your daily workouts, and you can tap a day to see more details. If you enjoy joining running and cycling events, you should also see a Garmin Coach feature that'll help you craft a training plan to follow leading up to race day.

You can also use this app to join challenges and earn badges, along with keeping track of your personal records to help you stay motivated. You can even list your workout gear you regularly use — such as running shoes or road bikes — to track their lifespan and know when they need replacing. Finally, you can add friends, keep track of their progress, and motivate each other with comments.

