How To Download And Use Garmin Express

The Garmin brand of wearable tech specializes in survival and fitness-oriented systems. Smartwatches, portable GPS systems, satellite communicators, and more all ensure that you stay safe and healthy when you're out in the wilderness. Individual Garmin devices can be set up without any external assistance. But if you own multiple Garmin devices, it can be a bit of a headache setting each of them up individually. Luckily, Garmin anticipated this, which is why it created Garmin Express.

Garmin Express is a desktop computer app designed to seamlessly sync up with all of your Garmin tech and simultaneously set up and manage their functions. Rather than going through each of your devices to synchronize their respective GPS, you can synchronize them all at once using Garmin Express. Setting up this service is as simple as downloading an app, and using it to tune your devices is just as easy.