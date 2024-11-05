7 Unique & Helpful Cleaning Gadgets Every Pet Owner Will Want

For some pet owners, bath time can be a great bonding experience after a fun day outside with your furry friend. But for others, it can feel like going into battle — and you'll be lucky to get out of it without any scars. As a mother to two feisty cats, I'm sadly part of the latter group. But while you can't force pets to love the water, there are some things you can do to make the experience more comfortable and quick as possible.

One way to do this is getting a pet showerhead that can spray, scrub, and brush at the same time, like the Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Pro. Although it's marketed for dogs, you can use it for cats and other animals as well. It includes an 8-foot hose you can attach to either indoor or outdoor bathing areas. And you can adjust the water-strength settings, so it's perfect if you have pets with different preferences, from calming baths to being hosed down.

After you're done with the shower, the next bath-time struggle for pet owners is the drying process. If you're not particular, you can let them air dry. But if you have an energetic pup, you might risk dust, dirt, and other particles getting all up in there before they dry up. Alternatively, you can get a proper pet dryer instead.

