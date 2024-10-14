Seat Belts For Dogs: How To Choose The Right One (And What Our Testing Revealed)

Traveling can be an incredibly life-changing experience for anyone, even our pets. By bringing our furry friends with us for adventures on the road, they can experience the world in new and interesting ways. Plus, you don't have to feel bad about leaving them alone for long periods. Aside from following our tips for making sure your pet is comfortable during long drives, it's also important to take into consideration their safety as well.

Advertisement

In 2014, Allianz conducted vehicle experiments with two dog replicas to show the possible impact of car accidents on our unrestrained furry companions. At the Allianz Center for Technology (AZT) in Germany, the company revealed that even at just 25 mph – less than half the statutory speed limits for highways in America — unrestrained dogs can feel impact of up to 40 times their weight during a collision.

While no one can truly predict car accidents, and they're dangerous even for human beings, there are things you can do to make sure your dog has a better chance of avoiding injury. According to AZT's Vehicle Technology and Safety head, Carsten Reinkemeyer, there are two main ways to keep your pup from going airborne during a crash: secure travel cages and seat belts.

Advertisement

To help you decide what kind of car seat belt to get for your pets, I personally tested five options with varying mechanics on different-sized dogs. Based from my experience, here are things I think you should know before getting started.