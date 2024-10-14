Seat Belts For Dogs: How To Choose The Right One (And What Our Testing Revealed)
Traveling can be an incredibly life-changing experience for anyone, even our pets. By bringing our furry friends with us for adventures on the road, they can experience the world in new and interesting ways. Plus, you don't have to feel bad about leaving them alone for long periods. Aside from following our tips for making sure your pet is comfortable during long drives, it's also important to take into consideration their safety as well.
In 2014, Allianz conducted vehicle experiments with two dog replicas to show the possible impact of car accidents on our unrestrained furry companions. At the Allianz Center for Technology (AZT) in Germany, the company revealed that even at just 25 mph – less than half the statutory speed limits for highways in America — unrestrained dogs can feel impact of up to 40 times their weight during a collision.
While no one can truly predict car accidents, and they're dangerous even for human beings, there are things you can do to make sure your dog has a better chance of avoiding injury. According to AZT's Vehicle Technology and Safety head, Carsten Reinkemeyer, there are two main ways to keep your pup from going airborne during a crash: secure travel cages and seat belts.
To help you decide what kind of car seat belt to get for your pets, I personally tested five options with varying mechanics on different-sized dogs. Based from my experience, here are things I think you should know before getting started.
What to know before buying a dog seat belt
Before you order that dog seat belt on Amazon, it's important to note that not all seat belts are made the same. While seat belts have been around for over a century, it was only in the last 60 years since Volvo introduced the three-point seat belt system that many of us are familiar with. Although most car manufacturers have transitioned to using V-shaped seat belts since then, the exact size of the internal mechanism and the clips may vary.
Due to this, some dog seat belt sellers will list the dimensions of their products and the known vehicles which they are not compatible with. However, not all will do this, so you may want to take return policies into consideration. In this list, I've tested several options that cost from around $8 to $22 with some that arrive in pairs, which you can use to secure two dogs simultaneously.
Apart from crash protection, dog seat belts can be useful for making sure your pet doesn't jump out the window or run into traffic the moment you open the door. That said, the options in the list have specifically mentioned that they don't recommend attaching the seat belts to neck collars because this can introduce added risks for strangulation. This is especially true if your pet is hyperactive or, in the worst case, happens to get thrown forward by accident when stopping. To mitigate this, dog seat belt manufacturers mention that its products should only be used with a harness.
Factors to consider when choosing the right seat belt for your dog
With so many types of seat belts out there, it can be difficult to find the right one for your pup because different dogs will have varying builds and preferences. However, there are a few key things that you should definitely keep in mind while you're looking. First, you'll need to take into account the size and weight of your dog. Due to their varying weights and material, some seat belt models are better suited for either smaller or larger dogs. That said, for large breed dogs, Allianz actually recommends using secure travel cages instead of dog seat belts instead.
Second, know your preferred seat belt attachment options. Typically, there are three main ways you can secure your dogs via seat belt: hooked up to the car head rest, clipped into your car's seat belt buckle, or looped through the car seat belt itself. For some dog car seat belt models, it's possible to swap attachment types or do more than one type of attachment at a time. Third, you'll need to gauge how durable the product you need to have is, especially if you have dogs that have strong pulls, are teething, or just have a tendency to chew when they're bored. Fourth, you'll want to think about other possible features you're looking for it to have, such as being able to double as a collar or leash when outside the vehicle as well.
COYOO Dog Seat Belt
With a $9.99 price tag, the COYOO Dog Seat Belt is one of the more affordable options on this list. Over 31,800 people have given the COYOO Dog Seat Belt an average of 4.6 stars on Amazon, which makes it the second best-selling item in the dog car harness category. Aside from a free travel bowl, it comes with a set of two seat belts, which are made of high density nylon.
With adjustable buckles and bungee sections, the length of the seat belt can go from 24 inches to 31 inches. Apart from that, there is a 2.9 inch carabiner clip made of zinc alloy, which can rotate completely to help avoid tangling and a seat belt clip that is 0.79 inches width, which is designed to fit most vehicles. That said, COYOO mentions on its Amazon listing that it isn't compatible with BMW, Volvo XC Wagon, 2014 and 2020 Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Sienna, Kia Rio, and the Jeep Wrangler.
Since the order comes in pairs, it's great for people who want to have a seat belt for their dogs in each car or families with more than one pup. Although, one issue that I encountered was my dog had been able to unclip the seat belt, and reviews say I wasn't alone. Some owners of dogs that can't sit still have shared that even accidentally stepping on the buckle can unfasten it. That, and some teething puppies have been able to chew straight through it.
Pawaboo Dog Car Seat Belt
Compared to the other options in this list, the Pawaboo Dog Car Seat Belt ($9.99) is the only one that loops through the existing car seat belt instead of being attached to the seat belt buckle or the head rest. With an average rating of 4.4 stars across 600 reviews, it's a dog seat belt design that is least likely to loop around your dog's neck by accident and strangle them, since it can't twist.
The Pawaboo Dog Car Seat Belt has two sizes available for small & medium breeds (20 inches) and medium & large breeds (32 inches). Personally, it ranked pretty low on my list because I found it too thick, broad, and heavy for our small dog. In addition, the attachment also didn't feel as stable as something that is properly fastened.
One of the good things about it is that it's pretty resistant to biting, so you have less to worry about when it comes to your teething puppy destroying it right away. The loop itself is made out of nylon webbing and PVC colloid shell, so it's effortless to clean. Although I was a little disappointed that the print of the logo had already started to peel off after just a single use.
Mogoko Chew Proof Dog Car Seatbelt
The Mogoko Chew Proof Dog Car Seatbelt (starts at $7.98) has an average rating of 4.5 stars across almost 1,400 reviews. Although it's not adjustable, it comes in four different sizes XS (16 inches), S (24 inches), M (31 inches), and L (40 inches). To know the appropriate size, you'll need to consult their weight chart for your reference. Made from a plastic-coated, steel rope with a tensile strength of 200 pounds, it has two rotating bull snap clips on both ends. With one attached to the back of your harness, you can use the other snap clip to connect to your vehicle's headrest. Alternatively, on one end, it also has a seatbelt clip that can be used to latch on your car's built-in seat belt function.
That said, some fur parents of pups who love to chew have noted that it's relatively sturdier than the fabric versions they've tried. Due to the material, you can worry less about fraying or tearing, which is more common for fabric seat belts. In addition, it's quite easy to keep it clean, because the material doesn't hold smells that easily and can be wiped down on-the-go.
Testing out the Mogoko Chew Proof Dog Car Seatbelt
Personally, this is my ideal pick for dog seat belts for small dogs, and even cats. With the small size, I found that the 24 inches was reasonably long enough that my Yorkshire terrier was able to look out the window during the car ride, but not jump out when the door was opened. Since it's easy to store, it won't be a hassle to keep one in every car.
In addition, it's pretty useful that there's an option to use a seatbelt clip or carabiner clip on one side. When you're in your car, this means you can attach it to the seat belt buckle or the headrest. But when you're outside it, there are plenty of other uses for it as well, like hooked up to your belt while on a casual walk. If you're out camping with your dog, it can also work as an impromptu tie out cable to keep them within the campground. Not to mention, it's pretty light, looks neat, and easily fits into my small, girly handbags.
Laqibak Removable Dog Seat Belt Harness
At $19.99 (but currently on sale for $8.37), the Laqibak Removable Dog Seat Belt comes in a pair of black and blue seat belts, as well as a poop bag holder. With its elastic component on the strap, you could stretch the length of the section attached to your dog's harness out from 19.7 inches to 26.3 inches. Depending on your preference, there are two ways to attach it: looped around the headrest or a single seat belt clip attached to the buckle on your car.
However, the catch is you can't do both at the same time. With additional locks on the buckle, it has a pretty ironclad attachment, so you don't need to be worried about it accidentally coming off. But take note, it's possible that it sticks a little too well, with some users reporting the seat belt clip getting stuck in their car's seat belt buckle and needing to be professionally removed.
If you tend to bring your dog out for walks, the Laqibak Removable Dog Seat Belt Harness is a pretty good option because it can be used in tandem with dog car seats. Not to mention, you can even attach it on any headrest, so dogs that love looking out through the window can still do it comfortably from the side seat.
The Laqibak Removable Dog Seat Belt Harness is great for big dogs
Laqibak proudly shares that they also use mountaineer-grade knob fasteners that even have a special locking feature. But apparently, it's not entirely chew proof, with some dog parents mentioning that their dogs managed to chew through it in just a few uses. A few pet parents of larger breeds and heavy dogs have also mentioned that their dogs managed to rip it up, but if you have a generally calm dog, this shouldn't be much of a problem.
Despite all the reviews that the Laqibak removable dog seat belt isn't that durable, I've found that it held up pretty well during our test drive with a full-grown Samoyed. Plus, it's lightweight enough that even small and mid-sized dogs can manage it. And if you're not picky with your leash, you can use the head rest attachment as a lead as well. You can tell it wasn't simply an afterthought because they included a reflective design on the product for those night walks with your pup. Some pet parents have even used the latches to hook up their fur babies to their pants.
LIOOPET 3-in-1 Multi-Functional Dog Seat Belt
The most expensive option on this list, you can get the LIOOPET 3-in-1 Multi-Functional Dog Seat Belt for $24.99 on Amazon. As of writing, it's even on sale for 8% off at $22.99. Unlike some cheaper options on this list, it has three different attachment methods to your dog's harness: a hook clasp, a seat belt clip, and a carabiner with a lock that can rotate. Additionally, the headrest attachment has an additional lockable buckle feature that makes it difficult for dogs to take off.
For a single dog, there are three different points of contact that keep it secure: looped around the headrest and two seat belt clips, which hold the dog's harness firmly in place. The looped portion on the headrest can also be removed completely from the system, which can work as a collar for those days you're not traveling. Undoubtedly, it's the most secure option on this list, which makes it perfect for dogs who can't behave and have a tendency to jump into your lap while you're driving. Although, it's important to note that the three point setup can only be set up at the middle seat, so it's not ideal if other people riding in the car with your dog require seat belts as well.
LIOOPET 3-in-1 Multi-Functional Dog Seat Belt is the most secure option
When we tested the LIOOPET 3-in-1 Multi-Functional Dog Seat Belt with a large, adult Samoyed, it was impressive with how well it held the dog in place. In general, the hardware, material, and stitching looked pretty durable too. That said, the big, fluffy dog didn't look very happy, especially because the middle strap wasn't long enough for him to look at the window like he is used to.
Additionally, it wasn't that comfortable for our Yorkshire Terrier, which I suspect was due to the heavy weight. Because of this, I think it's better suited to medium to large breeds. Although you can also use it on multiple dogs at a time by maintaining the headrest restraint and using the hook clasps and carabiner to do the job. Overall, this can make it feel lighter for your dog, but it won't offer the same level of protection. Apart from being used as a seat belt, it can also be used as a lead once you've reached your destination.