5 Must-Haves Gadgets When Camping With Your Dogs
Our dogs are a big part of our lives. In fact, many people consider them family. That is why many pet owners will do everything they can to make sure their companion is healthy, comfortable, and happy. For example, there are apps every pet owner can install and other technological advances to make sure you stay connected with your furry best friend. But what about when you venture out into the great outdoors?
Generally, dogs love being outside, especially when they get to spend time with their ownera. When you go camping, though, there may be specialized items you need to bring to ensure your canine can have just as good of a time as you. You'll want to make sure they are entertained while staying safe when in the wilderness. Based on a variety of positive reviews from dog owners as well as our own hands-on experience, here are five must-have gadgets to bring with you on your next camping trip with your beloved canine. The methodology we used to select these pet products will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
Coolaroo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
Just as you need somewhere comfortable to rest while camping, so does your dog. Granted, many dogs will find comfort laying on top of rocks and in the dirt, it is nice to offer them the option, especially if it's a cooler alternative on a warm day. The Coolaroo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed is a highly-rated option with 4.5 out of five stars from over 74,000 consumers.
This bed offers cooling capabilities because the elevated feature promotes air circulation, and the fabric is breathable. Additionally, the fabric is also durable and easy to clean even if your dog has muddied every corner of it. Simply wash it off with the off-grid shower gadget you brought camping or use a hose to spray it down at home.
This pet bed comes in a few different sizes to accommodate the differences in dog builds. Additionally, if you want to have this bed be used back at your home, you can select a color that won't clash with your decor. A downside of this bed is that it doesn't break down, so it may be a bit of a nuisance to carry out with you or find a place for it in your vehicle. However, when it comes to the comfort of their dogs, many pet owners seem to go above and beyond without complaint.
Lesotc Dog Water Bowl Dispenser
There are cool water gadgets like LifeStraw designed for humans, but what about for our furry friends? Out in nature, you'll need to bring enough water for them and have a container for them to drink out of, but what if you could do both in the same product? The Lesotc Dog Water Bowl Dispenser is a two-in-one device that can hold a day's worth of water, depending on your dog's drinking necessities. On Amazon, it comes in two sizes — 54oz and 77oz — and three different colors. We would recommend for hot days to purchase the lighter of the colors to ensure the water doesn't get too warm for your pet.
It's simple to use. Merely pull out the bottom drinking bowl from its compartment and press the red button on top to dispense the water into the bowl. When your dog is done drinking, push the tray back in and store the water in a shady place. This water bowl dispenser comes with a 4.4 out of five star rating from over 3,700 buyers. One written review does warn about putting it in the dishwasher because it warped theirs. However, they did say that the company reached out and offered to replace it, which shows how much the company cares about its product and the customers.
XiaZ 50 ft Dog Tie Out Cable
If you're at a campground or your dog has a habit of venturing off on their own, you'll want to have them on a lead of some sort. However, the standard leads that screw into the ground can cause your dog to become tangled around obstacles and sometimes can get pulled out depending on how strong your pup is.
The XiaZ 50 ft Dog Tie Out Cable allows you to hang the cable up between two trees or posts. This way, your dog can run back and forth between the allowed area with their lead hanging above them, acting like a trolley system. This helps to minimize the chance of getting tangled. Although, keep in mind that it doesn't eliminate the opportunity altogether depending on how long the line is between your dog and the clip attached to the lead. It's recommended not to have it too long, so they don't get wrapped around one of the trees attached to the line.
Though this design is lightweight, it is still durable. Even if your dog is a puller, it will still hold your pet in the area where you set up the tie-out. However, we would recommend checking if any slack starts to appear. As with many types of rope, with continuous pull, the rope may become looser, so you'll want to tighten it periodically. This doggy trolley system comes with a 4.7 out of five star rating and is a personal recommendation.
Masbrill LED Light Up Dog Collar
If you're a dog owner who wants to be able to have eyes on your animal at all times, camping may become understandably stressful at night. If you can't see your dog, it may ruin your time. With the Masbrill LED Light Up Dog Collar, you'll have a full view of your pup at all times, even if they're a few dozen feet away from you. This light-up gadget comes with a 4.5 out of five star rating from over 8,800 buyers who were impressed with how bright this collar is. Even the pictures posted by the buyers are impressive.
This collar is both waterproof and rechargeable, lasting nearly 10 hours on a full battery with continuous use. However, if your dog is swimming around in the water, we would recommend making sure the cover of the USB port is tightly secure. It does come with three modes of light — a fast flash, a steady flash, and a constant. It is also fully adjustable and comes in three different sizes, so make sure to measure the size of your dog's neck before you purchase, so you can get the right and most comfortable size for them.
Dexas MubBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Bringing your dog outside, whether that be in the backcountry or in the backyard, they're bound to get their paws dirty. However, while camping the last thing you want is mud being dragged into your tent and all over your blankets. The Dexas MubBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, though a strange device, is a personal recommendation because it truly does work. Additionally, it comes with a 4.4 out of five star rating from over 61,000 buyers. Most written reviews are positive. In fact, any negative reviews are based more on the consumer expecting a deeper cleaner, which would require soap in all fairness, or their dogs simply didn't like it. It's hard to blame the product when a dog doesn't like their paws being touched, however.
When camping, you don't want to bring extra supplies, and luckily, this device only requires one thing you'll definitely have on you — water. After filling up the canister with a bit of water, all you have to do is place your dog's paws in and twist the gadget around them. The silicone bristles inside will remove the mud from the pads and any hair surrounding them. After that, just dry off their paws and they'll be as good as new. Cleaning the device is easy as well because the silicone bristles come out in one big piece and unfold. This product proves that sometimes a gadget does not have to be complicated to work well.
Our methodology for choosing these camping dog products
When we bring our dogs camping in the great outdoors with us, they become a priority. This is why it's necessary to have the proper items with you to make sure your dog is not only having a good time but is also safe. The pet products listed in this article were selected based on both the writer's positive personal experience and high ratings from other dog owners. Each product has at least a 4.4 out of five star rating and comes with many positive reviews.
Each item serves a purpose while camping or anywhere else, so as to not be a waste of your money. Speaking of which, each gadget is under the price of $45, so they can all be considered relatively affordable as well. You're sure to get more use of them, as they can be part of your must-have tech products for every pet owner.