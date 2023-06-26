The Best 6 Food Waste Apps To Save Some Money And The Environment

Although there are many different kinds of food waste on a commercial scale, losses also occur on a personal level. A great program for dealing with unwanted food items is Olio, which is mainly considered a decluttering app. In other words, Olio is used by individuals to get rid of things they no longer want, and the process is quite simple.

Olio users take a picture of what they are attempting to give away, and then post it in the app. Other users can then see what is available based on proximity, and interested parties can be connected in order to figure out how to make the exchange, whether the items are being picked up or dropped off.

People can use Olio to get rid of excess or stockpiled food before it goes bad, in addition to perhaps an old sofa or blender. Since Olio is meant specifically for giving away things, no money is typically exchanged anywhere in this process. This makes it an even easier application to use in helping out your community, so if you notice that you have some extra food laying around, Olio is a good option for those with a giving heart.

Boasting around seven million users worldwide, Olio is highly rated by users with both Google and Apple smartphones.