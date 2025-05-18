Why Price-Matching & Comparing Costco TVs With Other Retailers Is So Hard
Shopping for a new TV can be tricky. There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to selecting the right model, from size and panel type to brightness and connectivity options, but one element that you'll always need to consider is the price. Even if you've managed to choose a size, brand, and specific model of television that fits all of your needs, there's still a chance you could end up overpaying if you go to the wrong retailer. One of the best ways to mitigate this is to compare prices across multiple sellers.
Costco has a reputation for selling several popular TV models at discount prices. They also have a wide selection of models, from small screens that are great for a bedroom to a massive 100-inch TV that will dominate a living room wall, but there are a few things you need to know before buying a new TV there. Those who are walking the electronics section of one of the company's bulk warehouses might want to double-check if other retailers might have the same TV available for even less. Costco doesn't offer price matching to other sellers, so you wouldn't be able to get a price adjustment, but it might be worth a trip to a different store if you can get the same product at a significant discount somewhere else.
Unfortunately, it seems that this is easier said than done. Many have found that attempting to compare prices between the models sold at Costco and those sold at other retailers, such as Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, is all but impossible. There are a couple of different reasons why this might be the case.
Different model numbers
The first and biggest issue with comparing Costco TVs to similar models from other retailers is that Costco often sells TVs with slightly different model numbers. Consumer Reports points out that the model numbers can often differ by as little as one number or letter, saying, "For example, you'll find the Samsung QN75Q60BD at Costco and other clubs and the Samsung QN75Q60B at Amazon and Best Buy."
This doesn't just apply to Samsung, either. Costco has slightly altered the model numbers from several other major brands as well, such as the Sony XR-65A80CK, which is sold at Costco and Sam's Club, while Best Buy and Crutchfield get the Sony XR-65A8K.
The list of features and specs included in a specific TV can be fairly long and complicated. There can be a fair amount of variation even within a specific model line, in everything from the size of the screen to the type of operating system it comes with. Model numbers are usually considered one of the more reliable ways to make sure you're comparing the exact same version of the TV between different listings. Not being able to rely on this number to accurately represent the model across all retailers makes shopping around and comparing prices tricky.
Unique bundles
That isn't the only fly in the ointment you might encounter, though. Even in instances where Costco hasn't changed the model number of the TV itself, the company frequently offers the TVs that it sells as part of bundled deals. These bundles can include some more nebulous bonuses, such as extended warranties or pre-paid streaming service subscription terms, but they can also include some actual hardware differences, such as the inclusion of an upgraded remote. Many of these add-ons can significantly increase the value of what you're getting, but they can also make price comparisons difficult.
The product numbers may once again be different in some instances in order to differentiate between the bundle and the TV as a stand-alone item, but even if they're the same, there is still an added layer of difficulty in factoring in the bonuses to your purchasing decision. Would you care about them if they weren't bundled with the TV? How much are the add-ons really worth, and is the difference in price for the bundle worth paying if you can get the TV on its own for cheaper somewhere else? You may also want to take advantage of Costco's generous return policy on electronics. These are all factors that you'll need to consider, and they're questions that only you can answer.