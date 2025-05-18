Why Price-Matching & Comparing Costco TVs With Other Retailers Is So Hard

Shopping for a new TV can be tricky. There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to selecting the right model, from size and panel type to brightness and connectivity options, but one element that you'll always need to consider is the price. Even if you've managed to choose a size, brand, and specific model of television that fits all of your needs, there's still a chance you could end up overpaying if you go to the wrong retailer. One of the best ways to mitigate this is to compare prices across multiple sellers.

Costco has a reputation for selling several popular TV models at discount prices. They also have a wide selection of models, from small screens that are great for a bedroom to a massive 100-inch TV that will dominate a living room wall, but there are a few things you need to know before buying a new TV there. Those who are walking the electronics section of one of the company's bulk warehouses might want to double-check if other retailers might have the same TV available for even less. Costco doesn't offer price matching to other sellers, so you wouldn't be able to get a price adjustment, but it might be worth a trip to a different store if you can get the same product at a significant discount somewhere else.

Unfortunately, it seems that this is easier said than done. Many have found that attempting to compare prices between the models sold at Costco and those sold at other retailers, such as Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, is all but impossible. There are a couple of different reasons why this might be the case.