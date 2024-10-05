Costco's Electronics Return Policy: Can You Really Return Anything?

People who opt to get a Costco membership and maintain it get to enjoy a slew of perks, namely the ability to purchase excellent quality products, often at a lower cost. This includes not just the usual household goods, clothing, and pantry staples, but also computers, appliances, and the like that may have a higher price elsewhere.

Another essential shopping advantage you can get is access to Costco's relatively relaxed return policy on its merchandise. Most things sold by the company come with a risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee, giving you the ability to return any item for whatever reason, whether it's due to a product defect or your discontent over your purchase in general. You can also return most products at any time, but there are important exceptions when it comes to particular items.

For instance, if you recently got a Costco membership just to buy a TV or similar electronics, you may need to make your return a lot sooner than other products. Below are things you need to know before you bring back your purchase.

