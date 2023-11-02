Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A New Computer At Costco

Costco might be best known as a place where people shop and buy groceries in bulk, but that's not the only thing the retail giant has to offer. As it turns out, Costco is a good place to pick up a prebuilt PC or living room TV, while saving a few bucks in the process. Going for a prebuilt PC typically tends to be pricier than building it yourself since you can't get sales on individual parts, but the ease of buying a prebuilt computer does make it convenient.

Since Costco isn't typically a place somebody would recommend you to pick up a PC from, there are a few things you need to know about the process. The big thing is the fact that you'll obviously need to have a Costco membership to even enter the store. For that reason alone, it's not recommended to sign up for a membership unless you plan on shopping at the store more in the future for things like groceries and other essentials.

You could try to price match with other retailers and see if you're able to match a Costco price if you find a good deal not offered elsewhere. Costco doesn't automatically have the best prices just because of the membership, so don't forget to shop around and do your due diligence before making a big purchase, especially for something like new PC.