Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A New Computer At Costco
Costco might be best known as a place where people shop and buy groceries in bulk, but that's not the only thing the retail giant has to offer. As it turns out, Costco is a good place to pick up a prebuilt PC or living room TV, while saving a few bucks in the process. Going for a prebuilt PC typically tends to be pricier than building it yourself since you can't get sales on individual parts, but the ease of buying a prebuilt computer does make it convenient.
Since Costco isn't typically a place somebody would recommend you to pick up a PC from, there are a few things you need to know about the process. The big thing is the fact that you'll obviously need to have a Costco membership to even enter the store. For that reason alone, it's not recommended to sign up for a membership unless you plan on shopping at the store more in the future for things like groceries and other essentials.
You could try to price match with other retailers and see if you're able to match a Costco price if you find a good deal not offered elsewhere. Costco doesn't automatically have the best prices just because of the membership, so don't forget to shop around and do your due diligence before making a big purchase, especially for something like new PC.
Is Costco worth buying a PC from?
You might be surprised to learn that Costco is a dependable retailer to pick up a PC from, assuming you have a membership already. You'll be able to get the same bells and whistles you see from other prebuilt PCs such as liquid cooling and RGB lighting — if you want that, of course.
You'll also have access to the same type of promotions like getting a free copy of a game included with your purchase — "Alan Wake 2" as an example. As well, laptops at Costco have offers including a free year of a Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription — offering some of the best Office suite products for both work and play.
Something that will definitely interest Costco shoppers is the warranty. By default, a new PC you purchase will come with a two-year warranty, giving peace of mind for these big purchases. This warranty also applies to TVs, phones, projectors, appliances, and even Apple products you purchase from Costco. On top of that, you'll get free technical support and troubleshooting advice when you need it. There's also a 90-day return policy if you're not happy with the purchase.
Whether you're looking for a gaming PC, or something for work, there are plenty of options available from Costco. If you're getting a high-end gaming PC, expect to spend over $1,000 for a great rig. A laptop for more casual or work use will only cost a few hundred dollars, and you'll still be backed by the same warranty and return policy. Obviously, the downside to all this is needing a membership if you don't already have one.
Delivery and pickup options
Most people who purchase computers will be doing it online, mainly because that's the best way to get the full scope of the parts, special offers, and everything you need. That doesn't mean you can't see something you want in-store and checkout with it, but you will see a bigger selection online.
Costco doesn't typically have a huge section of the store cornered off for PC displays. On the website, you'll easily be able to see how long it takes for shipping, how much it costs, and all of the offers included with the purchase. Availability varies from store to store as well, so just because you see something online doesn't mean you'll find it in-store.
The whole process is just like shopping from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Newegg. This means everything is simple to navigate, especially if you know what you're looking for already. The downside is having to pay for shipping, and potentially waiting a week or longer for your PC can be a pain. That said, Costco's warranty and convenience makes it a solid place to snag a new PC from.