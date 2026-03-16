5 Of The Worst (And Most Dangerous) Ways To Use A Miter Saw

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In the hands of an experienced user, a miter saw is one of the most useful tools in a shop. Whether it's a sliding miter saw or one with a stationary blade, a miter saw can make cuts straight down or, with a few easy miter and bevel adjustments, at vertical or horizontal angles. Also known as a chop saw or drop saw, miter saws are fantastic for simple, repetitive cuts like those used for baseboards, laminate flooring, or rough framing.

Miter saws, like most woodworking tools, are inherently dangerous. A powerful motor quickly rotates a sharp blade mere inches from your fleshy bits whenever you use a miter saw, and while the tool is one of the most useful for any homeowner, DIYer, or hobbyist, it's also very easy to put yourself in a dangerous situation.

As an amateur woodworker myself, I've learned a lot of these lessons the hard way. Unsafe practices can quickly become habits if you don't notice and correct them, so in this article, we'll point out some of those practices, along with some easy remedies, so that you'll be making those quick cuts with all of your limbs and digits still attached.