Is Switching To An Electric Cooler Worth It? Here's What Users Say

Traditionally, when you wanted to keep drinks and snacks, like sandwiches and fruit, cold and fresh while spending time outdoors, you'd put them in an insulated cooler packed with ice. This time-tested method has been used for backyard barbecues, hanging out by the pool, and vacation trips to the beach or campsite, as well as at outdoor job sites where workers are toiling in the hot sun. However, as advancing technology makes electric coolers more efficient and affordable, many people are now opting for a powered solution over traditional ice coolers.

Electric coolers that use compressors, such as Makita's and Ryobi's, are essentially portable mini-refrigerators that can run without needing to be plugged in. Like traditional refrigerators, they cycle refrigerants to remove the heat from the interior and dissipate it beyond the exterior, allowing you to set specific temperatures, including down to below-freezing. They're more effective than thermoelectric options, which simply move warmer air out of the back and into a heat sink. These types are at the mercy of ambient temperatures and cannot run continuously.

Electric coolers running on compressors, however, can run indefinitely (if you're willing to continuously swap and recharge batteries or own a hybrid model that can be plugged in). In theory, this should make them a great choice for off-the-grid activities — just one of the potential benefits of using a smart cooler. But do they actually live up to the hype, or are they more trouble than they're worth? Here's a closer look at what people who've tried using electric coolers have to say.