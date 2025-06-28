How Well Does Ryobi's Smart Cooler Work? Here's What Users Say

If you're planning to enjoy the endless sunshine season, Ryobi sells a ton of gadgets that are perfect additions to your summer adventures. Powered by the 18V ONE+ battery system, Ryobi offers things like LED area lights, speakers, digital inflators, and multi-tools. But, one gadget that you should definitely consider adding to your list? The 18V ONE+ 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler.

Priced at $499, the Ryobi electric cooler doesn't need ice to keep your food, drinks, and other perishables cool. With the ability to maintain temperatures that range from -4° F to 68° F, it can work as both a refrigerator or a freezer. With just a pair of 8 Ah batteries, Ryobi says that it can go up to 35 hours. But if you need more cooling time, it can also be plugged into a wall socket or your car's 12V adaptor. Unlike many other coolers, it even has an LCD screen that tells you all the important bits, like the battery levels and temperature. Apart from this, it has a few unique features that make it ideal for long days out of sight, like a USB-A charging port, bottle opener, and for the canned beverage fans out there, you'll be relieved to know it can hold up to 40 12oz. cans, which is more than enough for a party. With all these cool features, it's no wonder that it joins our list of recommended Ryobi Tools for RV owners. But, what do buyers actually have to say about it?