7 Electric Coolers For Your Car To Help Keep Your Food And Drinks Cold

There's no shortage of gadgets that you can plug into your car's 12V DC outlet: hand vacuums, phone chargers, heads-up displays, colorful lights, and yes, coolers. Electric coolers are game-changing for traveling, camping, and tailgating. Instead of filling them with ice (and then watching all that ice slowly disappear, leaving your food and drinks warm), they work like miniature refrigerators. You'll never have to stop for ice again, plus the coolers will keep your items cold (and in some cases, frozen) while you're driving.

Electric coolers run on your car's power or a backup battery supply. Some of them offer multiple power options so you can choose what works best for you, like using your car's power during the drive to the campsite, then switching to a battery backup while you're sleeping in your tent. Some will let you set specific temperatures, ideal if you need to keep certain items frozen or just cool enough to enjoy. And in true modern tech fashion, some car coolers come complete with extras like USB charging ports, wheels, lights, internal dividers, and even ice makers. Here's a look at seven pretty awesome electric coolers for your car so you can skip your next ice run.