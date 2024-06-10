5 Electric Coolers That Might Come In Handy On Your Next Camping Trip

There's plenty to look forward to when planning your summer, but not without some limits. For instance, if using a traditional ice cooler to store any food or drinks, it's important to keep an eye on the ice as it will eventually melt. This may not be a big deal if going to a nearby park or beach, but if you're out for an extended camping trip, you'll need a more substantial storage solution.

Perhaps the best way to ensure your items stay fresh for any duration is through the use of an electric cooler. As its name implies, these coolers are powered through a charging cable that can be connected to the outlet in your car or a nearby wall, similar to your refrigerator, eliminating the need to stuff your cooler with bags of cold, messy ice. You have two choices of electric cooler to choose from, with either compressor or thermoelectric coolers. Compressor coolers can reach freezing temperatures. Thermoelectric coolers, while still able to keep your food cool, never reach below zero and even have the ability to keep your items warm if desired. There are even smart cooler options that are pushing the level of control you have.

Whichever choice you go with depends on your needs and what you'll be bringing along. No matter the pick, it will prove to be among the most essential camping gadgets you can get to keep cool.