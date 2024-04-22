This Igloo Iceless Cooler From Costco Is Going Viral, But Viewers Are Upset About The Price

It's not always easy to tell the difference between a worthwhile investment and something that's just expensive for the sake of being expensive. However, one exceptionally pricey product among Costco's extensive line of unique and underrated tools has been making the rounds across social media, and people are picking their jaws up from the floor after seeing its overblown price point.

The item in question is the ICF 80DZ 83-quart Cooler, the largest of Igloo's recently unveiled electric compressor cooler collection. With this model, users can forgo throwing bags of ice into their cooler, instead being powered by plugging it into an AC plug or a vehicle's DC outlet. Inside are two separate compartments with a dual zone temperature system that ranges from zero to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing users to keep their items at different temperatures if needed. Combined with a three-stage low voltage detection protection system that protects your car's battery and a dimmable digital display interface, this device certainly has plenty to offer.

Users got to see this incredible item at Costco when it was shared on Instagram by user @costconew and were amazed by its many innovations — until it was revealed that it cost $699.99. To put it mildly, viewers were shocked by the outrageous price point and didn't hold back in their criticism.