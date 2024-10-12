5 Highly-Rated Amazon Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Tailgating Party
A tailgating party, typically out of the back of a vehicle in a parking lot, is simply a gathering before or after a big event, whether it's a concert, a festival, or a sports game. One thing these tailgating parties usually have in common is jovial excitement, especially after a big win for your favorite football team, and what better way to make the occasion even better than to bring the best tailgating equipment for the party?
There are many tools and other gear that can enhance your tailgating experience, such as heating and cooling equipment, power sources, and reliable outdoor cooking gadgets. However, there are several products on the internet claiming to be the best without having good user ratings backing them, and it can be fairly aggravating to weed through them. That said, based on high ratings and positive reviews from consumers, here are five Amazon gadgets that are sure to bring the wow factor to your next tailgating party. Our methodology will be further explained at the end of this article.
Heated Camping Chair
On the market, there are several heated gadgets and clothing products that would come in handy during a tailgate party. The SunnyFeel Heated Camping Chair is one highly-rated option on Amazon with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 3,000 users. It comes in red and blue — both of which cost $80.
This chair has a fairly simple design; it's considered a director's style chair, which means it has more of a square body — additionally, it folds up nicely into a square carry bag for easy transport. With a power bank, you can get this chair as warm as 110 degrees Fahrenheit on both the back and bottom. It also comes with a fold-out table and side pockets to hold drinks and other items while you keep yourself toasty.
One negative about this chair is that it doesn't come with a battery bank to keep it powered, however, after looking at a few of the higher rated heated chairs on Amazon, that doesn't seem to be out of the norm. On a positive note, you can bring your own power system that fits your overall needs, whether that's a smaller portable power station like this one we reviewed or something bigger.
12-Volt 48-Quart Refrigerator
Having a cooler like a Yeti or something similar is standard practice at tailgating events — after all, you need something to keep your food and drinks cold. However, you'll also need to purchase ice, which can come with a whole array of annoyances like soggy packaging and potential spills. Having an electric refrigerator can alleviate nuisances associated with ordinary coolers, though. The Euhomy 12-Volt 48-Quart Refrigerator – which is the midsize option — has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from more than 2,500 users.
The Euhomy electric cooler comes with both a DC power cord and an AC adaptor, so you have your options for power. It also has a detachable basket to make organization and storage easier. The temperature can range from -4 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit which allows you to use the two sections as a freezer and a cooler — although, you can opt to use the freezer compartment as a cooler, as well.
Additionally, this refrigerator is quite large at 48 quarts; it can hold 46 soda cans, 28 water bottles, or 15 wine bottles. The midsize version of this electric cooler has a list price of $250, but at the time of writing this article, it was on sale for $204 as a Prime membership perk.
Jackery Portable Power Station 300
For many reasons, a reliable, highly-rated portable generator is a good idea to bring to your tailgate party. Even more, it can be used for other activities such as camping or powering tools at home. On the smaller size, the Jackery Portable Power Station 300 is a beloved option with a 4.7 rating from more than 8,500 buyers. The model has a list price of $279 — however, this writer has seen this unit frequently on sale in the past, so you may be able to score a deal.
This power station has multiple outlet options such as one 12-volt, two USB-A, one USB-C, and two pure sine wave AC outlets. Pure sine is important because it is the essential clean power for more delicate technologies like laptops and phones. The device can be recharged using solar panels with the correct plug connector — however, Jackery cannot guarantee that third-party solar panels will be compatible.
According to the company, this small power station can power a mini cooler for 4.5 hours or other necessary tailgating electronics — the runtime depends on how many watts the gadget needs to work, though. We'd recommend accessing your gears' wattage requirements so that you can ensure you have a power station able to keep up with your needs. The company does have larger options such as the Jackery Explorer 1000 we reviewed in 2022, as well.
10,400 mAh Solar Fan with Solar Panel
Whether you're dealing with heat and are desperate for a breeze or need a way to blow the smoke from your grill away from your vehicle, having a fan nearby is potentially a good idea. With a rating of 4.3 out of five stars from over 2,500 buyers and a record of over 500 bought in the past month, the Jinlicte 10,400 mAh Solar Fan with Solar Panel is an option; it has a list price of $50, but at the time of writing this article, it was on sale for $36 with a 10% coupon add-on.
The solar panel is small at only seven watts, and it is joined by the fan's 10,400 mAh battery. The company says it takes up to six hours to fully charge the fan using the solar panel, or three hours with a fast-charging power bank. That said, if you're running the fan while the solar panel is in full sun, you are more than likely going to get a long runtime. Many customers are impressed with the fan's runtime when it's not simultaneously charging: eight hours on the high speed setting and up to 36 hours on the low speed setting. Furthermore, this quiet fan has a lantern built-in for assisted light while flipping parking lot burgers.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
There are so many Bluetooth speakers on the market that it's hard to pinpoint which model would work best for you, but one that has a high rating from an incredibly large number of users is a good place to start. The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from more than 124,000 consumers is a popular option — it boasts a few different color choices and multiple features. At the time of writing, the model is priced at $40 with a $10 coupon.
This Bluetooth speaker is a good option for outdoor activities like tailgating because it has an IPX7 rating, which means it can withstand incidental exposure to water of up to about three feet for up to 30 minutes. This means if rainfall starts before the football game, your speaker is protected. Additionally, it is enhanced with Bluetooth 5.0 for extended range, so you can walk away from the speaker with your phone and not interrupt the party tunes.
The Soundcore 2 has a 5,200 mAh battery, enabling the speaker to play music for up to 24 hours, plus there's built-in BassUp technology. Also, if you wish to buy two speakers, you have the option of pairing them to create a surround-sound like environment for your tailgating experience — just be aware that the $10 coupon, if still available, is only good for one speaker.
Our methodology for selecting these tailgating gadgets
Each of these gadgets was selected based on typical tailgating necessities along with high ratings from customers. Each piece of tech has at least a 4.3 out of five stars rating from a large number of reviewers. Furthermore, we thoroughly assessed the negative reviews to ensure there was nothing out of the ordinary — that is, nothing beyond standard mishaps and personal objections. Additionally, we made sure each product is relatively affordable in its product category and that each is a reusable year-round gadget suitable for other events like camping.