5 Highly-Rated Amazon Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Tailgating Party

On the market, there are several heated gadgets and clothing products that would come in handy during a tailgate party. The SunnyFeel Heated Camping Chair is one highly-rated option on Amazon with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 3,000 users. It comes in red and blue — both of which cost $80.

This chair has a fairly simple design; it's considered a director's style chair, which means it has more of a square body — additionally, it folds up nicely into a square carry bag for easy transport. With a power bank, you can get this chair as warm as 110 degrees Fahrenheit on both the back and bottom. It also comes with a fold-out table and side pockets to hold drinks and other items while you keep yourself toasty.

One negative about this chair is that it doesn't come with a battery bank to keep it powered, however, after looking at a few of the higher rated heated chairs on Amazon, that doesn't seem to be out of the norm. On a positive note, you can bring your own power system that fits your overall needs, whether that's a smaller portable power station like this one we reviewed or something bigger.

