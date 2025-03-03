12 Cool Car Gadgets You Can Buy From Amazon In 2025

An OBD code reader is arguably essential for all drivers of older cars, since it allows you to conduct simple diagnostics and work out what's wrong before taking your car to a garage. Relying on what dashboard warning lights tell you can only get you so far — to get a better idea of the root cause of a problem, you'll need to read the code the car has flagged. With the FIXD Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner, not only can you read that code, but you can get some advice on how much a potential repair might cost too.

Advertisement

The scanner connects to a smartphone app which is available on both Android and Apple's respective app stores. By plugging the OBD2 scanner into your car's OBD port, you'll be able to see any codes that get thrown up within the smartphone app. FIXD will also give you a best guess of what it thinks might be wrong, and what kind of repairs will be needed to get the car running right again. Its confidence in that guess is displayed as a percentage figure next to the diagnosis.

The device is compatible with all gas-powered cars from 1996 onward, and all diesel-powered cars from 2006 onward. The scanner costs $39.99 and its basic diagnostic functionality is always available, but buyers wanting to take advantage of the repair cost estimate feature and other added extras will need to pay for a monthly subscription to FIXD's premium service.

Advertisement