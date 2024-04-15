iPhone MagSafe Cases Explained: How They Work

MagSafe charging is proprietary for certain Apple devices, meaning it doesn't work with other brands, and it doesn't work with every device. However, some tricks work with a few of the newer Android smartphones to make them compatible with MagSage accessories.

But whatever the "case" may be, the fundamental technology of MagSafe is based on the Qi standard, which is universal and open-sourced. As a result, you can charge your MagSafe devices, like iPhones, on Qi wireless chargers, with or without a MagSafe case. You may also be able to charge some non-MagSafe, Qi-compatible devices on MagSafe chargers. The only drawback is that Qi chargers deliver a maximum 7.5W of charge, while MagSafe chargers can reach up to 15W. That's double the speed.

MagSafe cases must be the right thickness to allow the wireless charge to reach the device's battery: too thick and the electrical current won't connect; too thin and it won't provide much protection for your phone against drops. Thus, Apple only awards the MagSafe certification, or "Made for MagSafe (MFM)," to accessories that meet its specific quality standards.

There are third-party MagSafe cases. But if it doesn't have the MFM certification, there's no official guarantee on quality. The same applies to iPhone wallets. Such accessories have special shields to keep your credit cards safe from magnets, so it's important to go with a MagSafe wallet that's either an official Apple brand or has the MFM certification. At the very least, research the product well before deciding.

Though we know now what goes on in MagSafe cases, stick to approved MagSafe devices and accessories. When designed properly, magnets and electronic devices can work together, but you should still stay on the side of caution.