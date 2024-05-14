3 Of The Best Mini Air Purifiers For Your Car

If you're looking for an air purifier that is simple and won't take up room in your vehicle, you may want to consider one that utilizes your 12V outlet. The PURE 12V Car Air Purifier ($29.99) is a good choice because it has more functions than just being a purifier. Many people use their 12V outlet to place more USB ports in their vehicles.

With this air purifier, you won't be taking away that function. It comes with two USB ports — a standard 2.1 amp and a quick charge 3.0 amp. The quick-charge USB can charge your devices four times faster, according to the PURE. So not only do you not have to worry about keeping your air purifier charged, but you can also charge your phone reliably.

The air purifier feature works as an anti-microbial deodorizer, which helps to elevate different smells and allergens that may be stuck in your vehicle. Best of all, this tiny device does not require any filter changes. This car air purifier comes with a four out of five star rating. Many people comment that they can tell the difference in the smell of their car — though, some can't seem to notice at all. However, it needs to be taken into consideration that every person's smell sensitivity is different. Overall, it's not a bad value for such a small piece of tech.