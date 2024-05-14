3 Of The Best Mini Air Purifiers For Your Car
You can find a vast array of air purifiers online, and even at your local Walmart. Although, many of the best air purifiers require a large room to work with and a plug-in, along with a surface area large enough to hold it. In other words, many air purifiers will work just fine in your house, but won't work in your car.
However, your car is one place where an air purifier may be necessary. The job of these devices is to clean the air, which can include things like danger, smoke, and — especially when the trees are blooming — pollen. Luckily, though, some companies have done the job of creating smaller air purifiers that are either rechargeable or plug into the car's 12V auxiliary power outlet. Based on high ratings and positive reviews from users who have bought and tested the items, here are three of the best mini air purifiers for your car. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.
LUFTRUM Car Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Suppose you plan on installing an air purifier into your car, or want one that is a more heavy-duty than what typical mini air purifiers can offer. In that case, you can invest in the LUFTRUM Car Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter ($99.99). With a 4.5 out of five star rating, it comes with a four-stage filtration system that helps to remove 99% of harmful gases such as car exhaust fumes and other chemicals. Since it's plugged into your car, it starts and stops with the car's ignition, and you can easily adjust the fan speed by touching the power button.
This air purifier comes with built-in PM2.5 sensors, allowing you to see your car's air quality. You'll see either green for good, orange for moderate, or red for poor. It also comes with up to 60,000 hours of life, which is nearly seven years of continuous use, so the chances of having to replace this gadget are very slim. However, if you decide to place it on your car's dash, we might suggest using a sun shade on your window during those sunny days to protect both the gadget and make sure no noticeable discoloration happens if you decide to remove the air purifier.
PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
If you're looking for a powerful air purifier within your budget, Pure Enrichment makes a whole line of them. However, the company does have a mini version that will fit perfectly in your car. The PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier ($39.99) can cover up to 54 square feet of space, which is plenty to hit all the main sitting compartments in your vehicle. It comes with a two-stage air purification process which consists of the activated carbon pre-filter, and then the true HEPA filter. In other words, your air goes through a double filtration process.
With a 4.8 out of five star rating and a 99.97% effectiveness rating, this mini air purifier has a vertical design, so you can easily sit it in your car's cup holder. However, if you need to lay it down flat on your seat, it will still work the same. It comes with three fan speeds and has a rechargeable battery that can last up to 12 hours on low. It also comes with a five year warranty.
PURE 12V Car Air Purifier
If you're looking for an air purifier that is simple and won't take up room in your vehicle, you may want to consider one that utilizes your 12V outlet. The PURE 12V Car Air Purifier ($29.99) is a good choice because it has more functions than just being a purifier. Many people use their 12V outlet to place more USB ports in their vehicles.
With this air purifier, you won't be taking away that function. It comes with two USB ports — a standard 2.1 amp and a quick charge 3.0 amp. The quick-charge USB can charge your devices four times faster, according to the PURE. So not only do you not have to worry about keeping your air purifier charged, but you can also charge your phone reliably.
The air purifier feature works as an anti-microbial deodorizer, which helps to elevate different smells and allergens that may be stuck in your vehicle. Best of all, this tiny device does not require any filter changes. This car air purifier comes with a four out of five star rating. Many people comment that they can tell the difference in the smell of their car — though, some can't seem to notice at all. However, it needs to be taken into consideration that every person's smell sensitivity is different. Overall, it's not a bad value for such a small piece of tech.
How we chose these mini air purifiers for your car
Though there are many air purifiers to be found through a simple internet search, there are not many reliable ones for a vehicle; considering the smaller the purifier, the less air it can clean. However, there are a few that are worth recommending. These mini air purifiers were selected based on high ratings and positive reviews from consumers who have actively tested the product, and were able to tell the difference in their vehicle's air quality.
These three air purifiers that will fit perfectly in your car have at least a four out of five star rating, so they could be considered reliable. Additionally, each product is in a different price bracket, so there is an option available depending on how much you are willing to spend on one. However, we do encourage you to do any extra research you feel is necessary. For example, if you have a pet in the car with you who sheds a lot, an air purifier that gets clogged easily by pet hair may not be the best option for you.