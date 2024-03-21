These Are The Best Air Purifiers Under $500 For Your Home Or Office
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a post-pandemic world, it's easy to be more mindful about the air we breathe. But it's not only public places that can prove harmful. Believe it or not, you could be more at risk with the air you breathe at home. Given that our abodes serve so many functions nowadays, we're spending more time indoors than ever before. This may give you more time to catch up with your Netflix shows, but it also means that such pollutants as dander, dust, smoke, mold, and mites are building up in the air around you at an alarming rate. As a result, your chances of developing allergies, asthma, and other respiratory issues are increased.
That's why the time might be right for you to invest in an air purifier. These diverse devices come in a range of shapes, sizes, and power levels depending on what you need for your living or working situation. As can be imagined, their prices can also vary wildly, as it's not uncommon to come across air purifiers in the $700 to $1,000 range. However, price isn't always a metric for quality, as there is a wealth of stellar products on the market that can be bought at reasonable costs.
The following list consists of air purifiers all under $500 that have high recommendations from both average and professional users. More details regarding our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier
Having maximum control over an air purifier can go a long way in ensuring your air quality is always up to snuff, regardless of changing conditions. Getting a smart air purifier can aid in this immensely, and among the best within this category is the Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier.
This highly advanced purifier comes equipped with several features that make it one of the most efficient of its kind. The device employs a three-stage filter process that includes a nylon mesh exterior for dust and dander, a secondary layer that captures up to 99.9% of imperceivable particles, and a carbon filter that takes care of smoke and gases. Users can connect the Wi-Fi-enabled appliance to the accompanying VeSync mobile app to allow precise control over its different modes. Its lowest engine speed is especially quiet, making it a good option for those looking to use a purifier at night.
You can find the Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier on Amazon for $219.99. While replacing its specialized HEPA filters can get pricey, the device itself only uses up to 35 watts of power at its highest engine speed, making it an energy and cost-efficient choice in the long run. Along with holding a 4.7 out of five-star rating average on Amazon based on over 17,000 reviews, it has also made it onto numerous industry lists, including being chosen as the Best Overall Air Purifier by Real Simple.
Blue Pure 311i Max
If you don't need as many bells and whistles attached to your air purifier, there are still a host of great options worth checking out. In this instance, BlueAir has you covered with one of its highest-performing products, the Blue Pure 311i Max. While relatively simple compared to our last entry, the product comes with a number of dynamic features that you're bound to find useful.
The 311i Max has been put up to the extensive testing of such platforms as USA Today and CNET and came out on top every time. Its particle filtration capabilities are among the best you'll find in a medium-sized purifier, managing to clear a room containing hazardous smoke levels within a span of five minutes. The item's controls, filter organization, and accompanying app are simple and easy to use. Its compact size and low noise output make it another excellent choice for users needing a purifier for their bedrooms. However, USA Today notes that the 311i Max scores below average on eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as varnish and paint fumes. It currently sells on Amazon for $229.99 with a 4.6 average rating on the site from more than 9,500 reviewers.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty
The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty didn't get its name for nothing. Packed away in its compact, square exterior is a powerful device capable of incredible feats you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
Coway's stellar quality can be attributed to its high-powered filtration system, which includes a pre-filter for large particles, an odor filter for gases and smoke, and a HEPA filter that soaks up even the most minute containments. Behind all of that is the Vital Ion feature, which releases fresh ions into the air for further purification. With these capabilities, the purifier can be applied to upwards of 360 square feet of space.
The New York Times proved its versatility through tests such as placing it in a heavily air-polluted New York office, where it reduced more than 99% of smoke, and keeping its filter running for two years without needing to be changed, helping it get the outlet's top spot for Best Air Purifier. Coway's product line has received similarly high ratings from us in the past, including the upgraded AP-1512HHS model, which we scored an eight out of 10, and the Airmega 200M, which got a nine out of 10. If the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty sounds like a worthwhile option for you, you can buy the white version on Amazon for $141.47 and the black version for $229.99.
Clorox Large Room Air Purifier
As the saying goes, looks can be deceiving. Such is certainly the case for the Clorox Large Room Air Purifier. While its size and features don't seem too different from some of the other air purifiers on our list, the vast capabilities of this specific item may surprise you.
The Clorox Large Room Air Purifier's powerful HEPA filter system and ability to rid the air of VOCs proved even better than some more expensive brands. While it doesn't come with an app, its selection of modes, fan speeds, and timing settings are easy to go through and set up, with many saying that the auto mode is all you'll need the majority of the time. Compared to other models, it also costs less to maintain, with its yearly filter replacement only costing around $100.
It's not called a Large Room Air Purifier for nothing, either. The product can purify up to 1,500 square feet of space, a jaw-dropping feat considering it only sells for $150 on Amazon. But with a 4.7 rating average on the site and high recommendations from the likes of USA Today and The New York Times, it goes to show that you can't always judge a book by its cover.
Bissell MyAir Purifier
All of the options on this list will help you cut down on costs when compared to more expensive air purifier options on the market. But if you're serious about penny-pinching while still looking for a quality product, look no further than the Bissell MyAir Purifier.
This is about as simple as it gets, but that doesn't make it ineffective. Its HEPA filtration system is powerful for its size, with the filters themselves costing under $30 a year to replace. Its size comes with plenty of other perks, such as being among the most silent of the purifiers, even at its highest setting. At 5 pounds, the product is a perfect choice for dorms, apartments, and small offices looking for a compact option that's easily transportable. The filter sells on Amazon for only $123 and currently holds a 4.6 rating average based on over 6,300 reviews, making this one of the best bang for your buck purifiers you can get your hands on.
How we chose these air purifiers
The array of air purifiers available out there is vast. The best for you will depend on your individual needs, including your living situation, the size of your space, your budget, and so forth. As a result, it was a tall task trying to put together a well-rounded selection that hits various lifestyles. In that regard, several factors were put into consideration to piece together our choices.
You may have noticed that our list goes from the most to the least expensive option. Of course, everything within this list is well under $500, but we still wanted to ensure that it consisted of a solid budgetary range even within that context. Along with helping conform to an assortment of financial levels, it also gave the list a good mix of purifiers for every living scenario, from large rooms and offices to compact apartments or dormitories.
Quality was the ultimate deciding factor. Each item featured here has received recommendations from ourselves and other trusted platforms. These sources often put these purifiers under rigorous testing to ensure they can get the job done in the worst-case scenarios. Customers have also given these products high praise, with nothing on our list coming in below a 4.6 rating average. Ultimately, it's up to you to do thorough research before making the purchase, but we hope our list helped you breathe a little easier.