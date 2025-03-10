6 Ryobi Tools RV Owners Will Find Useful
The pleasures of owning and traveling in an RV — especially if you're driving one of the best RV brands out there — cannot be overstated. However, anyone who's ever owned an RV knows that it's not always fun and games, as you'll have to constantly make sure your vehicle and everything in it is kept maintained enough to stay safe, efficient, and comfortable.
Keeping your RV in good shape is particularly tricky, as it combines the same issues you'd have fixing up things at home with the constant attention needed to keep your car tuned up. The latter is especially an issue with an RV, as it's significantly larger and more complex than a typical sedan — especially if you're behind the wheel of one of the coolest camping RVs ever built. Because of this, you'll always want to have the right tools stowed in your RV so that you're prepared for any standard maintenance and emergency repairs. Ryobi makes a lot of the tools that can help you achieve this, as well as other tools that can make leisure activities associated with the RV life more comfortable.
The range of tools vary greatly, so you may not know where to begin when considering which ones to add to your kit. Here are six Ryobi tools that RV owners will find useful and that have been verified to be reliable by people who've purchased and used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
26-piece ¼-inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set
Of course you'll want to have standard automotive tools on hand, whether it's aboard your RV for emergencies on the road or in your garage for tune-ups and repairs made between trips. One of the most useful Ryobi hand tools every home mechanic will want is the Ryobi 26-piece ¼-Inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set — especially if your home is an RV. Over 215 Home Depot customers have rated the product a 4.8 out of five score.
The set comes with a 1/4-inch, 90-tooth drive ratchet with a corrosion-resistant chrome finish. It's equipped with a 4-degree arc swing, so you can still tighten and loosen nuts and bolts in compact spaces with little elbow room, as well as a quick release for fast socket changes. The 25 included six-point sockets are designed to prevent rounding fasteners and have their sizes — in metric and SAE — conveniently engraved in large markings. A durable storage case with dedicated spots to securely hold each component is also included.
While Ryobi's 26-piece set is very affordable at the listed price of $25 at Home Depot, it's not going to be as comprehensive as larger products such as the brand's 156-piece Mechanics Set. For example, you won't find screwdrivers or pliers in this solely socket set. However, it makes a great basic kit for the cost, especially if you already have those other tools on hand.
18V ONE 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Some home appliances are easier to use in an RV than others. You may not want to use a traditional vacuum, as it can use up a lot of power and put a strain on your RV's electrical system. The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, which is one of the top-rated Ryobi cordless vacuums available, doesn't have that issue since it's powered by Ryobi 18-volt batteries. And since it's wet/dry, there are more versatile cleaning options than you would have with a regular dry vacuum. Based on over 1,700 reviews from Home Depot customers, the tool has a strong 4.5 out of five overall score.
You can get a lot of cleaning done within your RV on a single charge, as this wet/dry vacuum can last up to 45 minutes using a 4 Ah battery. In its second, high-intensity mode, it'll still last up to 25 minutes — however, these runtimes can be extended further with higher-capacity Ryobi batteries. Its included extension wands and 7-inch hose offer plenty of reach while its crevice tool can clear tighter spaces. These accessories can also conveniently be kept onboard the tool.
Home Depot lists this wet/dry vacuum for $149. Depending on your RV and how you use it, one potential drawback to the tool is that it's fairly large. You could probably get away with using Ryobi's 3-gallon wet/dry vacuum, but the 6-gallon option is currently just $20 more for double the capacity, which is a great deal.
18V ONE HP 4-Mode ½-Inch Impact Wrench
While changing a tire, if you encounter stuck bolts that you can't break by hand, a good impact wrench will almost certainly take care of the job, without it — or you — breaking a sweat. The 18V One+ HP 4-Mode ½-Inch Impact Wrench is one of the best Ryobi 18V power tools you can have, according to those who've used it. On Home Depot's website, the product has an impressive 4.8 out of five average user rating from over 1,700 reviewers. A small number of customers have claimed the tool struggles when extremely high torque is needed, but you more than likely won't need that when changing your RV tires.
The four modes cited in the name of the product include three different speeds and an auto mode, which allows the impact wrench to perform a wide range of applications in and around your RV. If you're wondering what the "HP" in Ryobi's line of HP tools stands for, it's "high performance" — and the impact wrench lives up to its name by offering up to 600 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 450 foot-pounds of fastening torque, as well as up to 3,200 impacts per minute (IPM). The Auto Mode gives you more control when removing fasteners in reverse, while the tool's anvil with friction ring makes socket changes quick and simple. Plus, the impact wrench has integrated LED work lights to better see what you're doing.
Ryobi's 18V One+ HP 4-Mode ½-Inch Impact Wrench is available at Home Depot for $179. You may also find it for less on Amazon when it's on sale.
18V ONE 24-Quart Hybrid Power Cooler
Some Ryobi tools can be used for pleasure rather than for work. For example, instead of using a traditional plastic or styrofoam cooler that needs to be constantly replenished with ice, you can rely on Ryobi's 18V One+ 24-Quart Hybrid Power Cooler. The device can make for additional refrigerator space if your RV's fridge isn't enough, and it's especially great when you decide to park your ride and camp outside with some snacks and cold ones within arm's reach.
The Power Cooler can also serve as a freezer and can generate temperatures between negative 4 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. You do need to find the right Ryobi battery for your power tools, and this cooler uses two Ryobi-compatible 18V batteries — it can run for over 35 continuous hours using a pair of 8 Ah units. Even better, the hybrid cooler can also use a 120V wall adaptor or your RV's 12V car adaptor as an additional power source.
Based on nearly 170 reviews from Home Depot users, the product has a solid 4.5 out of five rating. However, it's important to note that a few customers have complained that the cooler's storage space was smaller than expected — the 24-quart capacity equates to 40 traditional-sized 12-ounce cans. You don't want to set your expectations too high and end up disappointed, especially considering that Ryobi's electric cooler is pretty pricey at $499. However, you could find that Ryobi's smart cooler may be worth its premium price tag.
18V ONE Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator
You don't buy an RV to keep it parked in your driveway all year long — ideally, it's meant to be on the road as much as possible. That means you're going to have to take special care to maintain your vehicle's tires, such as rotating them, fixing flats, and replacing them when necessary. You can extend the life of your tires by keeping them properly inflated to the manufacturer's recommended pressure.
One of the top-rated Ryobi air pumps you can opt for is the 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator, which has a positive 4.5 out of five average customer rating based on nearly 500 Home Depot reviews and costs $70. While other Ryobi cordless inflators are great for inflating car tires, you want to make sure you have one that can provide enough pressure for topping off larger RV tires. Ryobi's Dual Function Inflator/Deflator can deliver up to 160 pounds per square inch (PSI) and a high volume inflation up to 16 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM). It's also equipped with a hands-free air chuck that connects quickly and easily, as well as an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overinflation.
It includes a backlit, digital display so you can keep track of pressure levels, even at night. The tool can also be useful for air mattresses as well as floats and sports balls, and its deflation capabilities will also come in handy. A few Home Depot customers mentioned the digital pressure readings can occasionally be inaccurate, but all-in-all, it's stated to be a solid tool. It comes with a sports needle, Presta valve adaptor, and a pinch valve adaptor for additional versatility.
18V ONE ½-Inch Drill/Driver
While there are some Ryobi tools you should avoid, the brand's 18V One+ ½-Inch Drill/Driver is not one of them. It's a very popular drill — a kit that bundles the tool with a 1.5 Ah battery and charger has an average 4.7 out of five customer rating based on over 2,220 Home Depot reviews. It's easy to see why people love it, too, as it's very versatile.
The drill/driver is one of several Ryobi tools that can do more than just one job, which can be useful when you own an RV — particularly if you like to build and fix up your own custom modifications, including furniture, equipment, and cabinets. Additionally, that kind of efficiency is important when storing tools, as RV storage space is a commodity. Furthermore, if you pair it with Ryobi's scrubber accessories, the drill can be used for keeping the inside and outside of your RV clean.
Depending on how you're using the drill, you can select the appropriate torque output using the tool's two-speed gearbox and 24-position clutch. Its ½-inch keyless ratcheting clutch is designed to provide secure bit retention. At its heart is a powerful motor that can generate up to 515 inch-pounds of torque. Ryobi's power drill/driver isn't expensive at $59 — but for an additional $20 you can get the kit that includes a battery and charger. So unless you already have more Ryobi batteries than you know what to do with, you may be better off opting for the bundle.
How these Ryobi tools were selected for this list
We considered and evaluated a wide range of Ryobi tools that RV owners would find useful. Usefulness can mean a lot of things to a lot of people, so tools that are geared toward home repair, automotive maintenance, and camping and leisure activities were included. If you own an RV, you have a lot of responsibilities across multiple categories, and an effort was made to make sure that this list didn't focus too much on just one aspect of the RV life.
To ensure that these tools are reliable and work as advertised, the reviews of Home Depot customers who've purchased and used them were heavily referenced. Home Depot was selected as the retailer has a large consumer base weighing in on its products, which makes average customer scores more reliable — any fake reviews or scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't skew the overall rating nearly as much.
With this in mind, all of the recommended tools on this list have an overall customer score of 4.5 out of five or higher and were based on at least 170 — if not well over 2,000 — user reviews. So, it's safe to say that these Ryobi tools are dependable.