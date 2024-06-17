How Long Does A Ryobi Fan Last On Battery?

With summer knocking on our doors, it's unsurprising that many of us are looking for more and more ways to stay cool. Whether we're outdoors trying to catch up on some yard work, waiting in line under the sun at a theme park, or want to give our furry pets some added relief, there's a time and place for fans of all sizes. Not to mention, due to heat waves causing power outages, there's always a possibility that the grid fails you when you need it the most, especially if everyone else is running their air conditioners at the same time.

Aside from damaging electronics, like your phone's battery, excessive heat can also harm your health and lead to issues like dehydration or heat stroke. Knowing this, it's best not to leave your fate to chance and invest in battery-powered fans for your cooling needs. While popular for its almost endless portfolio of cordless power tools, Ryobi also manufactures battery-powered electric fans that can help you stay cool anywhere you want. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of factors that determine the right fan for you, but one key metric that you should definitely consider is battery life.