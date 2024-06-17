How Long Does A Ryobi Fan Last On Battery?
With summer knocking on our doors, it's unsurprising that many of us are looking for more and more ways to stay cool. Whether we're outdoors trying to catch up on some yard work, waiting in line under the sun at a theme park, or want to give our furry pets some added relief, there's a time and place for fans of all sizes. Not to mention, due to heat waves causing power outages, there's always a possibility that the grid fails you when you need it the most, especially if everyone else is running their air conditioners at the same time.
Aside from damaging electronics, like your phone's battery, excessive heat can also harm your health and lead to issues like dehydration or heat stroke. Knowing this, it's best not to leave your fate to chance and invest in battery-powered fans for your cooling needs. While popular for its almost endless portfolio of cordless power tools, Ryobi also manufactures battery-powered electric fans that can help you stay cool anywhere you want. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of factors that determine the right fan for you, but one key metric that you should definitely consider is battery life.
How long is your Ryobi fan's battery life?
In the United States, Ryobi offers several variations of fans & misters that you can choose from depending on your needs, whether it is for personal, commercial, or even industrial. So, if you're still trying to find the fan of your dreams, here's how long Ryobi estimates each fan can go without needing another charge.
-
40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon ($229) — 34 hours
-
40V 14-inch Hybrid Air Cannon Whisper Series ($169) — 20 hours
-
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit ($39.97) — 7 hours
-
18V ONE+ Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5-inch Fan ($59) – 36 hours
-
18V ONE+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan ($71.76) — 5 hours
-
18V ONE+ Hybrid Whisper Series 14-inch Air Cannon Fan ($159) — 7 hours
-
18V ONE+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon ($149) — 7.5 hours
-
ONE+ 18V Hybrid 18-inch Air Cannon Drum Fan ($169) – 11 hours
-
18V ONE+ 4-inch Clamp Fan ($24.98) — 40 hours
Bear in mind that these listed battery life expectancies are based on the fan's consumption at their lowest setting. In reality, the actual number of hours you can get depends on what settings you use and if your battery has experienced some form of degradation. After all, it's normal for lithium-ion batteries to lose their ability to hold electric charges with time.
Tips for choosing the right Ryobi fan for you
Aside from battery life, additional things that you need to consider when buying a battery-powered fan include your budget, size, weight, mounting options, and how it's charged. For example, if you're planning to bring your fan camping for a multi-day trip, you'll want something light enough to be carried for long periods and can ideally be charged without the use of a plug.
For more powerful fans, you may also want to think about how loud the noise you're willing to tolerate. While it won't necessarily make a difference for workshops and garages, which typically have a symphony of sound anyway, you might want to opt for something out of Ryobi's Whisper series if you plan to use it indoors or when you're sleeping. You might also want to think about if you'd prefer it to have any misting features, which can help cool down environments outdoors, or at least areas that don't need to stay dry.
In addition, you might want to consider if the fan you get runs on a system you already own, especially if it means saving a few bucks. Depending on the tool, Ryobi has four battery ecosystems to service them: USB lithium, ONE+, 40V, and 80V. There are also some hybrid models which can work with both the ONE+ battery system, as well as a plug, which is great as a backup option.