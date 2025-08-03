All About Makita's Smart Cooler: Smart Features, Price, & More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coolers are a summer mainstay, whether you're taking one to the beach, camping, or keeping it in the backyard for quick access during a neighborhood barbeque. As with seemingly everything these days, people are now considering smart coolers over traditional options, as they offer several advantages. Battery-powered smart coolers typically keep contents cooler for longer than traditional ones, and they can keep things cool indefinitely if you've got the device plugged in or have extra batteries on hand. They don't require bags of ice, which makes them easier to clean and drain, and some also offer a warming option, which makes the cooler a more versatile, year-round purchase.

For instance, Makita's smart cooler is actually a cooler/warmer. The literal product name Makita uses is a bit of a mouthful — the 18V X2 LXT Lithium‑Ion, 12V/24V DC Auto, and AC Cooler/Warmer — but at least you can see exactly what you're getting. The cooler/warmer can be powered by Makita 18V batteries or plugged in to run on AC or DC power.

Technically there are two different Makita cooler models available in the U.S. — the DCW180Z blue model and the ADCW180Z green model. The difference between Makita blue and green tools is that the latter belong to the brand's Outdoor Adventure line. However, both the DCW180Z and ADCW180Z smart coolers are essentially the exact same product with the identical specs and only differ in color (and sometimes availability and price). Here's a closer look at the specs, as well as the special features, pricing, and other information to know about Makita's smart cooler.