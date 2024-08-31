Makita Blue Vs. Green Tools: What's The Difference?

Makita is a go-to brand for many professionals and DIYers when it comes to power tools, outdoor equipment, and other similar products. The brand has been around for decades — it was founded in Japan in the early 20th century — and since then, the signature teal blue hue of its tools has been impossible to miss in many hardware stores and major retailers.

However, the manufacturer also has a range of products you might not immediately recognize — precisely because they don't sport that traditional blue look. Instead, Makita's line of Outdoor Adventure products have an olive green appearance. While this green paint job might seem like a superficial gimmick, it instead signifies that these limited edition products are "inspired by the environment," according to Makita U.K.'s Marketing Manager, Kevin Brannigan. Brannigan adds that the brand's green tools "make an iconic statement in your kit bag and provide ultimate flexibility and mobility when enjoying the outdoors or at work."

The main difference between Makita's blue and green tools is the latter's focus on outdoor work and leisure activities. In many ways, however, both product lines are very similar. In fact, if you already own certain blue Makita cordless tools, you'll already have power supplies compatible with the brand's green Outdoor Adventure products.

