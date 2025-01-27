The Reason Cement Trucks Are Always Spinning (And What Happens If They Stop)

The drum of a cement mixer needs to keep spinning to ensure the cement mixture remains liquid, so it can be poured wherever it needs to go. What if, however, the truck suffered some manner of failure and the drum stopped spinning? You'd have a brief window of time before all of the cement and water sets within the drum and then completely solidifies into concrete. Congratulations, you no longer have a cement truck, you have a truck with a gigantic solid rock stuck to the back.

Advertisement

At this point, the cement is completely unsalvageable. You can't return solidified concrete into a liquid state, after all. The drum itself won't fare much better, as you obviously can't pull several tons of solid stone out through a little spigot in the back of the drum. In this circumstance, the construction company would need to send the truck back to the yard, giant rock and all, then open up the drum's access panel to get at the insides. The concrete would need to be carefully broken down with a chemical agent or a powerful tool like a hydraulic splitter. If they can get enough of the concrete out, the drum can be salvaged.

There have been some experiments to remedy this situation with other methods. For instance, in an episode of "Mythbusters," they attempted to dislodge a mass of solidified concrete from the inside of a drum with dynamite. Unfortunately, all this did was completely blow up the truck, so perhaps it's best to just make sure the drum never stops spinning.

Advertisement