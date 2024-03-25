Who Makes Harbor Freight's Cement Mixers & How Much Do They Cost?

Of the three mixers sold at Harbor Freight as of this writing, the Central Machinery 3-1/2 cubic ft. model offers the most bang for your buck. This costs you $249.99 from Harbor Freight, but you might be able to snag a deal at some point if you have the Inside Track membership. This one can mix cement at 36 RPM, and it's easily portable thanks to the wheels. It has over 3,700 reviews on the Harbor Freight website — the most user scores of any cement mixer available on the site — and has a 4.2 out of five score from buyers.

If you raise your budget to $379.99, you can pick up the Bauer mixer that can take on up to two 80-lb bags of cement at a time. It's slower than the Central Machinery model at 24 RPM, but the tradeoff is the large drum that can mix more at once. It also comes equipped with wheels that make it easy to transport.

At the lowest end of the spectrum, we have the Central Machinery 1-1/4 cubic ft. mixer. It has the portability the other models have and can mix cement at 35 RPM. However, it can't mix the high quantities of cement the other two can at once, and that's presumably part of why it has a $199.99 price tag. Still, it has a four out of five user score on Harbor Freight's website, so it's not a bad model by any means.