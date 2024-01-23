10 New Harbor Freight Tools Waiting For Your Next Project

Harbor Freight periodically releases new tools to their storefront. Sometimes, the sales and items are so good that physical buildings have problems keeping things in stock. Fortunately, you can almost always get it online and have it shipped if you prefer it that way. After all, Harbor Freight started life as a mail-order company back in the 1970s, so ordering online is right in the company's wheelhouse. The company carries over 4,000 items, and most stores can't hold that many things.

The latest set of new tools and items launched right around the holiday season and several since then. There were several dozen products overall ranging from glass-reinforced body filler to a 13,000-watt tri-fuel portable generator. The company dedicates a whole webpage to the occasion, but it is quite a lot to sift through. There are in-hand tools, automotive implements, generators, tool storage, and a lot more. All in all, there were about 200 new items released overall.

To help celebrate the occasion, we'll round up some of the best tools we were able to find while scrolling through. Most of the new items are from in-house or long-time Harbor Freight brands like Central Machinery, Icon, and U.S. General. People who only shop at the bigger hardware stores may not recognize them right away, but they are Harbor Freight mainstays.