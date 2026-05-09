4 Of The Best Places You Can Buy Stihl Tools Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stihl Tools is a German brand that started as a family business, and one of only a few big toolmakers that managed to avoid being bought by a large corporation. Perhaps that's the reason behind some of the brand's unusual business decisions, from its continued dedication to gas tools to the choice of sticking with premium products at a time when seemingly every other manufacturer is getting into the affordable tools market. And then, there's the brand's most baffling choice of restricting online sales and shipping to just a few trusted dealers.

Why does Stihl not ship its tools like any other manufacturer? According to the company, it's worried that not every dealer will be able to manage tool shipping. On the one hand, shipping heavy and intricate machinery isn't easy. Meanwhile, pretty much every rival toolmaker (and every other brand in every other industry) has found a way to ship big, delicate goods across the world — doing so with Stihl tools can't be that much harder.

Regardless, only some of Stihl's authorized dealers (an already small club) are trusted enough to sell the company's goods online, and even fewer will ship the tools to your home. Here are your best options for buying Stihl tools online, whether you want them delivered to your front door or to a store near you.