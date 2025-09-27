Ace Hardware Is Partnering With This Delivery Service To Set Itself Apart From Rivals
Delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats have been around for a decade or longer, but their popularity soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns are a thing of the past, but the pandemic changed the habits of many Americans. We often don't think twice about ordering meals for delivery instead of going out to eat, and now we're having much more than dinner delivered to our front doors.
With DoorDash offering package pickup and other services, it's become far more than just a food delivery app. We expect to see McDonald's and Starbucks when we open the DoorDash app, but some consumers may be surprised to see additional DoorDash partners like Mattress Firm and Aveda. Now, DoorDash is collaborating with Ace Hardware for on-demand delivery from your local store.
Ace Hardware is a nationwide hardware co-op that is over 100 years old, with a business model that differs from the big box hardware stores. Ace has more than 5,000 stores around the world, most independently owned and operated by local businesspeople. Stores benefit from collective buying power but can tailor the items on their shelves to what is most popular and needed in their community. While shoppers can currently buy online and pick up some items at their local store, Ace's partnership with DoorDash will add even more convenience.
How Ace Hardware delivery through DoorDash works
Together, DoorDash and Ace Hardware now offer on-demand delivery from more than 4,000 Ace locations across the U.S. DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner for Ace. To order, you can use the DoorDash app or visit DoorDash.com. You will need a DoorDash account, but it's free to sign up. Beyond the Ace Hardware tools everyone should have in their garage, available items include paint, seasonal decor, hardware, lawn and garden items, pet care supplies, and even grills and grilling accessories.
Once you select an item and add it to your cart, you'll be able to see the total cost, including taxes and fees. You may be responsible for a delivery fee, and DoorDash also charges a service fee. The checkout process will confirm your address and phone number and give you an estimated time of arrival. You can also choose to tip your shopper.
If you want to save a few extra dollars or you frequently use DoorDash, you can sign up for its membership program, called the DashPass. Membership is not free, but you will pay $0 in delivery fees on every order, plus pay reduced service fees on eligible orders. To celebrate its new partnership with Ace Hardware, DoorDash offered 40% off orders of $30 or more to DashPass members through September 30, 2025. Don't worry if you're not a member, however, as non-DashPass customers can save 25% off orders of $30 or more until the end of September.