Ace Hardware Is Partnering With This Delivery Service To Set Itself Apart From Rivals

Delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats have been around for a decade or longer, but their popularity soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns are a thing of the past, but the pandemic changed the habits of many Americans. We often don't think twice about ordering meals for delivery instead of going out to eat, and now we're having much more than dinner delivered to our front doors.

With DoorDash offering package pickup and other services, it's become far more than just a food delivery app. We expect to see McDonald's and Starbucks when we open the DoorDash app, but some consumers may be surprised to see additional DoorDash partners like Mattress Firm and Aveda. Now, DoorDash is collaborating with Ace Hardware for on-demand delivery from your local store.

Ace Hardware is a nationwide hardware co-op that is over 100 years old, with a business model that differs from the big box hardware stores. Ace has more than 5,000 stores around the world, most independently owned and operated by local businesspeople. Stores benefit from collective buying power but can tailor the items on their shelves to what is most popular and needed in their community. While shoppers can currently buy online and pick up some items at their local store, Ace's partnership with DoorDash will add even more convenience.