DoorDash Launches Package Pickup, But Would You Trust It?

After a beta test that lasted for several months, DoorDash is now ready to roll out a new feature — Package Pickup. It's not all just food deliveries anymore, and DoorDash may be well on its way to adding even more convenience to our daily lives. The question is, can the new service be fully trusted?

When you shop online, you often have the option of returning the item if it doesn't prove to be to your liking. This is as much a benefit of online shopping as it is a necessity, because without seeing the product in person, you can't be sure whether it's in good condition. Returns are common, and with the holiday season behind us, many people might want to return some of their purchases. However, returning packages means a trip to the post office, which is a nuisance since they initially arrived at your doorstep.

In order to simplify this whole process, DoorDash started a small beta test in March 2022, allowing select customers to try out the new Package Pickup feature. The test must have gone well, because starting now, the DoorDash app will offer this service to everyone. Here's how it works.