The USPS' Plan For EVs Is As Ambitious As It Is Weird-Looking

For nearly three decades, the US Postal Service (USPS) has depended on its 100,000-strong fleet of Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) as its primary mail delivery vehicle. The vehicle — a familiar sight on U.S. and Canadian roads — was made by Grumman Aerospace Corporation. Strange as it may sound, the production window for the LLVs lasted just seven years (1987-1994), meaning that even the newest LLVs in operation are close to 30 years old. The USPS initially intended to use the LLVs for at least 20 years. However, with no replacement vehicles in sight, even by the 2010s, the USPS decided to extend LLV's lifespan by another decade. With 2024 barely a year away, most LLVs are fast approaching retirement age and need replacement.

In 2021, we finally knew what the replacement for the LLV would look like after the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The USPS initially wanted Oshkosh Defense to make anywhere between 50,000 and 165,000 awkward-looking NGDVs over a 10-year period. However, these plans quickly ran into trouble — and drew sharp criticism — after it was revealed that most of these vehicles would have been powered by an internal combustion engine. Making things even worse, the expected fuel efficiency on the NGDV was just 8.6 mpg — hardly an improvement over LLV's figures. The USPS was also blamed for squandering an opportunity to go electric.

Today, the USPS made a significant change to its original plans and announced that it is increasing the number of EV NGDVs to 60,000 units by 2028.