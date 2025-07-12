How Long Do Stihl's Product Warranties Last? What To Know Before You Buy
Being one of the most popular outdoor power equipment brands on the market, Stihl is a name that many users trust without thinking twice. But before you walk out of the store with a new chainsaw, trimmer, or blower, it's worth taking a closer look at what kind of warranty coverage you're actually getting. As it turns out, the details vary quite a bit depending on the product, how it's used, and even what fuel or battery you pair it with, thanks to the Double Your Limited Warranty deal.
For most homeowners, the standard warranty offered by the Stihl Tools company is probably good enough. Personal-use coverage usually ranges from one to three years, depending on the type of equipment, with battery-powered tools and hand tools offering some of the longest protection. On the other hand, if you're using your tools professionally, or even renting them out, that window can shrink fast. Additionally, while you can extend some warranties by buying Stihl's fuel or oil at the time of purchase, that only applies to select products.
Stihl's power tools warranty is better for personal use
Stihl's powerful gas-powered chainsaws (excluding top-handle models) come with a 1-year warranty for personal use and only three months for pros. Top-handle chainsaws are strictly for professional users and carry the same 3-month limit. If you're looking for an electric saw like the MSE 120V, you'll get a similar protection: One year for personal use, three months for professional use.
Then come the tools like FS series trimmers, edgers, and hedge trimmers, which are typically covered for two years under personal use. The same goes for pole pruners and pressure washers, though the latter only gets one year for commercial use. Some tools come with longer warranties — as long as a lifetime for hand tools like pruners and shears — but only for the original buyer and if the product is still sold by Stihl.
Battery-powered Stihl chainsaws and other tools like the FSA trimmers, KMA KombiTools, RMA lawn mowers, BGA blowers, and HSA hedge trimmers come with some of the longest warranties. Homeowners and DIYers get three years, while professionals get two. Also, remember that you can extend the warranty of some battery-powered product by purchasing an additional long-lasting battery for your Stihl chainsaw (or any other tool).
How to extend your Stihl product warranty
The good news is that Stihl offers a few ways to boost your warranty. Buying MotoMix along with your gas-powered tool can make your warranty jump from two to three years (for domestic use). The same applies if you buy HP Ultra Oil when purchasing one of a selection of tools. Just make sure you're buying from an authorized U.S. dealer, as warranties only apply to U.S.-distributed products.
If you're planning to use your tool for professional work or in a business setting, your warranty will be severely limited. As we saw before, rental-use tools only get a 3-month warranty, no matter what. Construction and hire businesses are also locked into a one-year maximum. Some Stihl systems, like the AS, AI, and AK battery platforms, come with a warranty that doesn't cover professional use at all. That's something to keep in mind if you're picking the equipment for a landscaping crew or a similar job. Improper use of a tool is another way you can get a warranty claim denied if something breaks down.