How Long Do Stihl Battery Chainsaws Last?

Stihl has long been one of the most respected names in the arena of powered cutting devices. And if you're in the market for one of the better eco-friendly devices available, you'll almost certainly have a look at those made by Stihl, which now makes a full line of battery-powered chainsaws that are ready for your next big tree-cutting project. But before you run out and drop a Benjamin or five on an electric Stihl chainsaw, you might have a few questions about how long the device will run on its electric power source.

That depends largely on which battery you've equipped the chainsaw with, as well as what chainsaw it's powering. At present, Stihl lists nine different chainsaws on its site over two different power systems, the AK and the AP. There are three AK batteries, including the 10, 20, and 30, which last 18 minutes, 40 minutes, and up to 55 minutes, respectively, depending on the chainsaw they're powering. As for the saws, the AK line includes Stihl's MSA 120 C-B, MSA 140 C-B, MSA 60 C-B, and MSA 70 C-B.

If you're looking at Stihl chainsaws powered by pro-level AP batteries, the options include the MSA 160 C-B, MSA 200 C-B, MSA 161 T, MSA 220 C-B, MSA 220 T, and TC-Os, as well as the SA 300 and 300 C-O. As for the batteries, there are many more options to choose from, including those in the AP 200, AP 300, AP 500, AP 1000, AP 2000, AP3000, and AP5000 lines.

