5 Of The Best Stihl Chainsaws For Different Types Of Users

Stihl is one of the most popular power tool manufacturers in the world. The brand has been going strong since 1926 and makes some of the most powerful gas-powered chainsaws on the market. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Stihl came out on top in our rankings among major chainsaw brands. Professional arborists and homeowners alike turn to the Stihl name to provide essential cutting power when tackling all kinds of yard work requirements. The saws from this iconic maker fit right at home in the garage of suburban homeowners with a bit of a green thumb, rural homesteaders trying to manage the complex tasks of survival off the land, and professional tree trimmers.

But there remains a question over which tool might be best for the individual user, because there is not a one-size-fits-all chainsaw — people's needs vary. These are five of the best Stihl saws on the market, and a general user profile that might get the best experience out of each tool.