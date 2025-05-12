What Does The 'C' Mean On Stihl Chainsaws?

With its significant presence in the United States, STIHL-branded products are some of the most popular outdoor power equipment on the market. With a wide catalog of products, STIHL manufactures lawn mowers, blowers, vacuum cleaners, trimmers, and many other tools and accessories. The company was founded in Germany in 1926 as ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, and established its operations in America in 1974, and maintains its biggest manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia. STIHL is one of the major chainsaw brands, consistently ranked among the top. It offers several models, some of which include a C in their model names, which, according to the STIHL website, means it has a comfort feature.

Advertisement

STIHL describes the comfort feature as several characteristics of its chainsaws that are designed to make operating the tool easier. These can include the Easy2Start feature, which allows for easier starting of the chainsaw, requiring less effort. This is made possible because the design helps pull the starter rope smoothly and evenly out. Another comfort feature is the M-Tronic engine management system, where its onboard computer automatically adjusts the chainsaw for optimum performance when in use.

In addition, STIHL chainsaws with the comfort feature are relatively light, with an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, and are built with anti-vibration technology that reduces user fatigue and minimizes strain when in operation. To facilitate easy control of the chainsaw, STIHL equipped some of its models with a Master Control Lever, where functions including the choke, throttle lock, and on-off switch can be controlled using a single lever. Lastly, the comfort function means chainsaws have ergonomic designs that provide better weight distribution, comfortable handles, and user comfort.

Advertisement