7 Cool New Stihl Products To Add To Your Garage In 2026

Stihl has a range of mowing products in its lineup, including high-tech robot mowers and more conventional zero-turn and push mowers. For 2026, the company has added a new product to the latter category, the battery-powered RMA 348 V. The 348 V is an updated version of the RMA 348 and shares most of its fundamental specs, such as cordless operation, a 19.7-inch deck, a brushless motor, and 4-in-1 functionality (including mulching, catching, and side discharge).

The Stihl 348 V's most notable improvement over its predecessor is in the types of yards it can mow. Stihl claims that it maxes out at nearly 3,500 square feet on a single charge of an AK 30 S battery, compared to the 348's 2,960 square feet with the same battery. The 348 V also has features such as the company's Constant Power and Power Boost; the former maintains constant power delivery even as the battery drains, while the latter ensures that the battery delivers the maximum amount of juice it can. Both features require compatible batteries.

Stihl sells the 348 V on its own for $500, a big leap over the 348 non-V's $400. Those who have yet to invest in the Stihl ecosystem can also opt to buy the RMA 348 V in a set that includes a 36 V AK 30 S battery and the compatible AK 101 charger. This set retails for $650 but, at the time of writing, can be had for $600.