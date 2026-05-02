7 Cool New Stihl Products To Add To Your Garage In 2026
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Stihl is probably best known for being one of the top chainsaw brands on the market, not least thanks to powerful gas-powered chainsaws like the MS 661 Magnum. Like any major tool brand worth its salt, however, Stihl's product range extends well beyond its chainsaws. These days, you can find the storied Stihl branding adorning all sorts of tools, including zero-turn lawn mowers, handheld and backpack-mounted leaf blowers, wet/dry vacuums, and even pressure washers.
Another point of similarity between Stihl and its rivals is, of course, the fact that it develops and releases new products every year. While it can't compete with some of its rivals in terms of sheer numbers — best exemplified by Milwaukee's 16-strong selection of tools and accessories coming out in 2026 — Stihl's new-for-2026 offerings should appeal to the already-converted and may even win some new fans over, with their solid features, great performance, and notable upgrades over their predecessors. Let's run through the cool new Stihl tools that you'll be able to buy in 2026.
RMA 348 V battery-powered mower
Stihl has a range of mowing products in its lineup, including high-tech robot mowers and more conventional zero-turn and push mowers. For 2026, the company has added a new product to the latter category, the battery-powered RMA 348 V. The 348 V is an updated version of the RMA 348 and shares most of its fundamental specs, such as cordless operation, a 19.7-inch deck, a brushless motor, and 4-in-1 functionality (including mulching, catching, and side discharge).
The Stihl 348 V's most notable improvement over its predecessor is in the types of yards it can mow. Stihl claims that it maxes out at nearly 3,500 square feet on a single charge of an AK 30 S battery, compared to the 348's 2,960 square feet with the same battery. The 348 V also has features such as the company's Constant Power and Power Boost; the former maintains constant power delivery even as the battery drains, while the latter ensures that the battery delivers the maximum amount of juice it can. Both features require compatible batteries.
Stihl sells the 348 V on its own for $500, a big leap over the 348 non-V's $400. Those who have yet to invest in the Stihl ecosystem can also opt to buy the RMA 348 V in a set that includes a 36 V AK 30 S battery and the compatible AK 101 charger. This set retails for $650 but, at the time of writing, can be had for $600.
BRA 200 and 280 backpack blowers
There's probably a Stihl leaf blower out there for everyone, from handheld electric leaf blowers like the BGA 60 we tested to beefier gas-powered backpack units. Those in search of a Stihl blower for 2026, however, have a couple of new models to consider in the form of the battery-powered BRA 200 and BRA 280 backpack blowers.
The Stihl BRA 200 is the less powerful and cheaper of the two, coming in at $480. This admittedly not-inconsiderable outlay gets you a 23-pound (with two batteries) blower that can generate a claimed 527 CFM and run for up to 115 minutes with Stihl's 8.8Ah AP 500 S batteries. The $650 Stihl BRA 280 increases airflow to 571 CFM and adds a handle-mounted HMI display for monitoring the blower and adjusting operation modes. This extra power reduces the maximum running time to 30 minutes with those same 8.8Ah batteries, however. That didn't stop Pro Tool Reviews from praising the BRA 280, though, with the outlet highlighting its ergonomics, comfort, and strong blowing force.
Shared features include support for Stihl's Constant Power, a higher-powered Boost Mode accessible from the trigger, and a locking throttle. Both are designed to run on two batteries and will drain them sequentially for extra runtime, but they can also operate on a single battery if necessary. They're also available in kits; the BRA 200 kit costs $730 and comes with a single AP 300 S battery and a fast charger, while the $1,000 BRA 280 kit includes two batteries.
TSA 500 cut-off machine
Stihl may have built its reputation on chainsaws, but the company also has cutting tools designed for tougher materials in its arsenal. Joining this selection is the TSA 500, which Stihl first announced at the end of 2025. The TSA 500 is, essentially, the emissions-free, battery-powered equivalent of the $2,100 gas-powered TS 500i, right down to its 4.2kW of power, which Stihl claims rivals the 500i's engine — not bad for $1,400.
The Stihl TSA 500 has a 14-inch circular blade and is designed to cut up to 5 inches deep. It sports a magnesium guard with an integrated water flow system, while its brushless electric motor has a magnetic filter designed to keep jobsite dust and debris from entering and potentially shortening its lifespan. Standard Stihl features such as Constant Power and Boost Mode are available, and the device itself is IPX4 water-resistant, which is probably the bare minimum you'd expect from a heavy-duty cutting tool designed for materials like concrete and steel.
Despite its impressive power output, the TSA 500 tips the scales at a reasonable 20.1 pounds sans batteries, and maxes out at 28.8 pounds with two 8.8Ah AP 500 S batteries installed. Runtime varies significantly, but Stihl's specs suggest that you can expect anywhere from 8 minutes at the low end (with two AP 200 S batteries) to 40 minutes at the longest when using AP 500 S batteries.
FSA 50 grass trimmer and HLA 40 hedge trimmer
Stihl is one of the best grass trimmer manufacturers operating today, and it doesn't look like it's resting on its laurels for 2026. The FSA 50 grass trimmer offers some appreciable upgrades over older trimmers like the FSA 57 — at least, on paper — and will likely be on the shopping lists of those who are already fans of the brand's products.
The main highlights of the FSA 50 compared to the 57 include more power — Stihl claims a 10% bump, from 0.28 kW to 0.3 kW — and the introduction of Stihl's Constant Power functionality when powered with a compatible battery. This should guarantee consistent performance from the FSA 50 no matter the charge level. The Stihl FSA 50 maxes out at around 3,200 square feet of trimming with an AK 30 battery, the same as the FSA 57, and is only available as a $250 kit with an AK 10 battery and charger.
Need to trim hedges instead? Stihl has you covered there, too. The $200 HLA 40 hedge trimmer is another 2026 addition to its catalog that, like the FSA 50, is only available as a kit — this time, with one of its smaller AS 2 batteries and the necessary charger. Stihl's HLA 40 operates at 2,600 rpm, and has a maximum reach of 8.5 feet, with a tooth spacing of 0.86 inches and a 17.7-inch cutting length. The head swivels 115 degrees, and Stihl states that you can expect up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
GTA 30 garden pruner
Stihl calls the GTA 30 a garden pruner, but don't be fooled: This isn't a motorized pair of snippers like the ASA 20 cordless secateurs that featured on our list of the best electric pruners. Instead, the GTA 30, which succeeds the GTA 26, is, for all intents and purposes, a mini chainsaw designed for cutting and trimming branches and smaller pieces of wood instead of felling entire trees.
The GTA 30 cuts branches up to 6 inches in diameter and runs a 1/4-inch pitch chain on a 6-inch guide bar. Both can be removed without needing tools, which should make routine maintenance easier. Speaking of maintenance, you'll have to lubricate the chain yourself, as the GTA 30 doesn't feature automatic oiling of any sort. This IPX4-rated pruner runs on Stihl's smaller AS 2 batteries, and the 0.29 kW motor is good for 180 cuts per charge, according to the manufacturer. Like most of Stihl's 2026 tools, the GTA 30 supports its Constant Power tech for steady power delivery regardless of charge level.
T3 liked the GTA 30 a lot, appreciating the combination of great cutting prowess, good ergonomics, and ease of use, including a trigger-switch lockout system for operation. The outlet also liked the GTA 30's light weight, with the tool weighing 3.3 pounds without batteries or about 4.2 pounds with them installed. At the time of writing, the GTA 30 is only available as a set, which includes two batteries, chain oil, and a plastic case for storage and transportation.