5 High-Tech STIHL Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Ever wish your power tools could talk? Well, get ready for a conversation because the STIHL Smart Connector is here to serve as your universal translator for tough jobs. You can stick it on almost anything with a motor — your trusty STIHL chainsaw, your old drill, or even a leaf blower from a competing brand. No judgment here.

The moment you fire up your tool, the Connector instantly senses the action and starts tracking its runtime. It then beams all the key details straight to an app on your phone, showing you how long a tool has been used, when it might need a tune-up, and even its last known location (so you can finally solve the mystery of where you left that hedge trimmer).

And while it might be super high-tech, don't worry about babying it. This thing is IP67-rated, so you know it's built to survive the real world. It's dust-tight and can even handle an accidental dunk in a puddle, just like you wish your phone could. So, go ahead and give your tool collection an IQ boost. You won't regret it.