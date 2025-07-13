Which Stihl Chainsaw Is Fuel Injected? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
Stihl is often recognized as an innovator, especially when it comes to chainsaws. The company's first gasoline-powered chainsaw, the "Tree-Felling Machine Type A," was released in 1929. It had a 6-horsepower engine and weighed 101.4 pounds. Stihl began operations in Germany as a family-owned business in 1926.
Fast forward through nearly 100 years of Stihl innovation, and you'll arrive at the 2019 introduction of the Stihl MS 500i, the company's — and perhaps the world's — first and only fuel-injected chainsaw. The MS 500i powerhead alone weighs 13.9 pounds, which is nearly 88 pounds lighter than the 1929 Tree-Felling Machine Type A. However, you might be surprised to learn that the MS 500i's 6.7-horsepower, 79.2 cc engine only produces 0.7 hp more than the old Type A.
While the original gas-powered Stihl chainsaw required two people to operate it, the company's modern MS (short for the German Motorsäge, which translates to chainsaw in English) lineup is lightweight and designed for use by a single person. According to the reviews on Stihl's product page, many owners of this saw were happy with how light it felt.
Overall, the MS 500i has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Categories such as quality (4.8), dependability (4.8), and power (4.9) score the highest. However, its price, starting at $1,719, drags the value-category rating to 4.5 stars.
MS 500i alternatives from Stihl
The Stihl MS 500i chainsaw offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio, partly due to its electronically-controlled fuel-injection design. However, it's not the most powerful gas-powered chainsaw available from Stihl, even though it is the only fuel-injected model.
The Stihl chainsaw with the most horsepower is the MS 881 Magnum. With an MSRP starting at $2,469, the MS 881 Magnum powerhead weighs 21.8 pounds, generating 8.6 bhp from its 121.6 cc engine.
If you want something cheaper, the MS 462 can be a good option. Its MSRP starts at $1,479 — $240 less than the MS 500i. The 13.2-pound powerhead is roughly 12 ounces lighter than the MS 500i. Its 72.2 cc engine — 7 cc smaller — produces a respectable 5.9 bhp, which is just 12% less than the MS 500i.
The MS 661 C-M Magnum can provide more power at a similar price point. It starts at $1,739.99 and comes with a 25-inch guide bar. For comparison, the MS 500i with the same bar and chain combination is priced at $1,759.99. The MS 661 C-M Magnum is heavy, weighing in at 16.5 pounds, but its 91.1 cc engine produces 7.2 bhp.