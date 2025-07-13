Which Stihl Chainsaw Is Fuel Injected? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

Stihl is often recognized as an innovator, especially when it comes to chainsaws. The company's first gasoline-powered chainsaw, the "Tree-Felling Machine Type A," was released in 1929. It had a 6-horsepower engine and weighed 101.4 pounds. Stihl began operations in Germany as a family-owned business in 1926.

Fast forward through nearly 100 years of Stihl innovation, and you'll arrive at the 2019 introduction of the Stihl MS 500i, the company's — and perhaps the world's — first and only fuel-injected chainsaw. The MS 500i powerhead alone weighs 13.9 pounds, which is nearly 88 pounds lighter than the 1929 Tree-Felling Machine Type A. However, you might be surprised to learn that the MS 500i's 6.7-horsepower, 79.2 cc engine only produces 0.7 hp more than the old Type A.

While the original gas-powered Stihl chainsaw required two people to operate it, the company's modern MS (short for the German Motorsäge, which translates to chainsaw in English) lineup is lightweight and designed for use by a single person. According to the reviews on Stihl's product page, many owners of this saw were happy with how light it felt.

Overall, the MS 500i has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Categories such as quality (4.8), dependability (4.8), and power (4.9) score the highest. However, its price, starting at $1,719, drags the value-category rating to 4.5 stars.